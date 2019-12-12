No injuries reported after fire at Nestlé USA plant in Burlington

BURLINGTON — No one was injured after a fire broke out at the Nestlé USA plant in Burlington on Wednesday.
The City of Burlington Fire Department responded at 11:04 a.m. Wednesday to Nestlé USA, 637 S. Pine St., after a report of a fire, according to a Fire Department news release.
Maintenance personnel said that there was a large amount of smoke filling the rooms of one of the production units. Using a thermal imaging camera, fire crews identified hotspots in the conveyor ductwork and filter unit of the equipment inside the room.
Fire crews helped maintenance personnel gain access to hot embers, suppression and overhaul operations.
All emergency services units were clear of the scene by 1:46 p.m. Wednesday, the release said.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident. As of Thursday morning, the origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Multiple agencies assisted the City of Burlington Fire Department, including the City of Burlington Police Department, Burlington Rescue and the Town of Burlington, Kansasville, Rochester and South Shore fire departments.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 11
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Amy C Embry
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amy C Embry, 700 block of Milwaukee Avenue, Burlington, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Jordan T Kozlik
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jordan T Kozlik, Franksville, Wisconsin, hit and run (injury).
Destiny Monette Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Destiny Monette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Robert L Mayfield Jr.
Robert L Mayfield Jr., 2000 block of Franklin Street, Racine, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
Angela A Scheit
Angela A Scheit, 1800 block of Villa Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon).
Tuan D Watkins
Tuan D Watkins, 800 block of College Avenue, Racine, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, first degree sexual assault of a child under 12, first degree sexual assault (sexual contact with a child under 13), causing child under 13 to view/listen to sexual activity.
Justin S Wood
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Justin S Wood, 1900 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle).
I'mani K Bundrent
I'mani K Bundrent, 2000 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aimee R Mahan
Aimee R Mahan, Volo, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.
Angel T McLemore
Angel T McLemore, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Elizabeth A Pavia
Elizabeth A Pavia, 1600 block of Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
India J Cannon
India J Cannon, 5200 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, felony personal ID theft, financial transaction card (use to defraud less than $10,000).
Alise M Carter-Smith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alise M Carter-Smith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), felony bail jumping.
Neal C Conley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Neal C Conley, Brodhead, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), fraudulent use of a credit card.
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Wesley Isaiah Corathers Jr., 2800 block of Spring Drive, Burlington, reckless driving causing great bodily harm, reckless driving causing injury.