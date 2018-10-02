ELMWOOD PARK — No injuries were reported in a fire that started inside of a dryer at a residence in the 3300 block of Kensington Court Tuesday afternoon.
The fire reportedly started when the dryer, which was running and full of clothes, caught fire in the basement. Residents were home at the time, but they evacuated the house and called 911 just after 4:30 p.m.
South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief John Radewan said it took about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control. About a dozen firefighters entered the house to fight the fire.
Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours Tuesday. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.
Good thing nobody was trapped or dying with rigs responding from Sturtevant. Its only a matter of time before we will kill a family or crew with Stedmans staffing cuts.
