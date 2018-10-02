ELMWOOD PARK — No injuries were reported in a fire that started inside of a dryer at a residence in the 3300 block of Kensington Court Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started when the dryer, which was running and full of clothes, caught fire in the basement. Residents were home at the time, but they evacuated the house and called 911 just after 4:30 p.m.

South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief John Radewan said it took about 10 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control. About a dozen firefighters entered the house to fight the fire.

Firefighters were on scene for more than two hours Tuesday. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also assisted at the scene.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments