No injuries reported after car crashes into Wind Lake house; driver in custody

WIND LAKE — A Town of Norway man is facing multiple charges after reportedly crashing into a home on the west end of the county while allegedly under the influence of drugs.

At 1:26 a.m. Thursday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies and Wind Lake fire and rescue crews responded to the 7600 block of West View Drive for a report of a car crashing into a house, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a vehicle resting against the front of the house, which is located west of Wabeesee Lake and Highway 36. The front exterior wall of the house was pushed in and had some structural damage, deputies reported. There was a 16-year-old boy in the bedroom where the car struck. Neither the teen nor the home's other occupants were injured.

The vehicle's driver and only occupant was identified as 38-year-old Benjamin Brovold of Norway, who was uninjured. Speed and drugs appear to be contributing factors in the crash, sheriff's officials reported.

Brovold was arrested and was being held as of Thursday at the Racine County Jail on pending charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, marijuana and drug paraphernalia and operating with a restricted controlled substance. He was also cited for failure to maintain control of a vehicle and inattentive driving.

