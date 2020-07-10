No injuries in dramatic Highway 20 rollover crash on Thursday afternoon

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STURTEVANT — There were no injuries in a 3:48 p.m. two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday at the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and 90th Street.

Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke told The Journal Times that the incident was “a testament” to the effectiveness of airbags and the practice of wearing seat belts.

“That’s why they were all able to walk away,” he said.

Responding to the incident were the Sturtevant Police Department, South Shore Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Marschke said the driver of a utility trailer-hauling SUV, was heading westbound on Highway 20 and looking to turn left on a flashing yellow arrow onto southbound 90th Street and failed to yield right-of-way to the driver of a passenger car heading eastbound on Highway 20. Marschke said the passenger car “just clipped the back end” of the SUV as it was turning, with the force of the impact causing the SUV and trailer to “flip on its side.”

Marschke said surveillance video footage of the crash obtained from Educators Credit Union, 1300 90th St., was helpful in the accident investigation process, determining right-of-way on the traffic signals at the intersection.

Both drivers were Racine residents.