 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries from Rochester house fire that caused 'extensive damage'
0 Comments
alert

No injuries from Rochester house fire that caused 'extensive damage'

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rochester house fire

A fire caused extensive damage to a house Saturday night in the 500 block of Abbey Lane in the Village of Rochester.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office

ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported from a house fire that caused "extensive damage" to a residence Saturday night in the 500 block of Abbey Lane.

According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the county's Communications Center received a 911 call at about 9 p.m. that a mattress was on fire in the basement of the residence. 

When deputies arrived, the basement of the residence was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading from the basement to the upstairs of the residence. 

Adam Del Rosso sat down with Josh Murray, a spokesperson from the American Red Cross, to discuss how best to keep your house fire safe and your family prepared.

The residence sustained "extensive damage" due to the fire. No injuries were sustained by the three individuals in the residence at the time of the incident. 

The RCSO and multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The fire remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News