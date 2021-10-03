No injuries from Rochester house fire that caused 'extensive damage'

ROCHESTER — No injuries were reported from a house fire that caused "extensive damage" to a residence Saturday night in the 500 block of Abbey Lane.
According to a news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the county's Communications Center received a 911 call at about 9 p.m. that a mattress was on fire in the basement of the residence.
When deputies arrived, the basement of the residence was fully engulfed and the fire was spreading from the basement to the upstairs of the residence.
The residence sustained "extensive damage" due to the fire. No injuries were sustained by the three individuals in the residence at the time of the incident.
The RCSO and multiple fire departments responded to the scene. The fire remains under investigation.
