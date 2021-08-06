No injuries but substantial water damage and one person displaced following Layard Avenue fire

RACINE — There were no injuries but substantial water damage following a kitchen fire at a multiresident complex Thursday evening that displaced one person and caused an initial estimated $130,000 of damage.
Get the information you need to help keep you and your loved ones safe, healthy and updated on important issues and events.
The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. to 2250 Layard Ave. on the report of a residential fire.
When RFD arrived, firefighters found the fire had been extinguished by a sprinkler system, but they did have to battle a considerable amount of water still deploying from the sprinkler system.
As a result of the sprinkler system, the building sustained considerable water damage, which shut down the kitchen, the building’s community center and the elevator used by the disabled occupants of the building.
One person who uses a wheelchair was displaced until the elevator could be repaired. The person was aided by The American Red Cross. The cost for repairing the elevator was not included in the initial damage estimate.
The RFD determined that the fire started in the kitchen when a person preparing a meal walked away to answer the phone, leaving cooking oil warming on the stove. According to the RFD statement, she forgot she was cooking and the heated oil on the stove sparked the fire.
The RFD was able to limit the amount of water damage to both the property and personal belongings of the occupants.
The fire department expressed their appreciation to Battalion Chief Mike DeGarmo, Chief Brian Wolf, and the crew of Med-21 for their assistance.
Six fire apparatuses were dispatched to the fire.
The RFD Division of Fire Prevention is asking that when you are cooking please attend to what is on the stove and never walk away or become distracted. If you need to take care of another task, please turn the burner off and remove the food to a safe area.
Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.