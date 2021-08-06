No injuries but substantial water damage and one person displaced following Layard Avenue fire

RACINE — There were no injuries but substantial water damage following a kitchen fire at a multiresident complex Thursday evening that displaced one person and caused an initial estimated $130,000 of damage.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched at 6:17 p.m. to 2250 Layard Ave. on the report of a residential fire.

When RFD arrived, firefighters found the fire had been extinguished by a sprinkler system, but they did have to battle a considerable amount of water still deploying from the sprinkler system.

As a result of the sprinkler system, the building sustained considerable water damage, which shut down the kitchen, the building’s community center and the elevator used by the disabled occupants of the building.

One person who uses a wheelchair was displaced until the elevator could be repaired. The person was aided by The American Red Cross. The cost for repairing the elevator was not included in the initial damage estimate.

The RFD determined that the fire started in the kitchen when a person preparing a meal walked away to answer the phone, leaving cooking oil warming on the stove. According to the RFD statement, she forgot she was cooking and the heated oil on the stove sparked the fire.