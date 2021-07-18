 Skip to main content
No injuries, but extensive damage, in fire at Deane Boulevard residence
DEANE BOULEVARD, RACINE

No injuries, but extensive damage, in fire at Deane Boulevard residence

RACINE — Two people were able to escape uninjured from an early-morning structure fire Sunday in which the residence sustained extensive damage.

The Racine Fire Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of Deane Boulevard at about 5:12 a.m. for a report of flames coming from a backyard.

Arriving firefighters reported there was visible smoke in the area and soon reported a working fire with visible flames coming from an upstairs bedroom. Battalion Chief Alex Felde arrived on scene and assumed command of the scene.

Firefighters made the initial attack from the rear of the house and battled the stubborn blaze until it was extinguished. There was an estimated $65,000 in damage.

The residence was occupied by one upstairs tenant and another in the lower unit.

Both were able to escape the fire and were checked for injuries by Med3 personnel.

There were no reported injuries to responding personnel.

Twelve fire apparatus were dispatched to fight the fire and received assistance from the Racine Police, We Energies and the Racine Fire Bells. The fire is under investigation.

The public is encouraged to call 911 rather than attempting to fight a structure fire on their own. Inquiries regarding fire safety can be directed to Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

