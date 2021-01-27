No injuries, but $75,000 in damage, after kitchen fire on Prospect Street

RACINE — A stove fire in the upper unit of a house on the 1600 block of Prospect Street in Racine caused an estimated $75,000 in damage on Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported by the City of Racine Fire Department. Four adult family members were in the unit.
The fire, called in at 1:26 p.m., was brought under control 20 minutes after the Fire Department responded. Twenty-three firefighters were on site.
The incident is still under investigation.
A smoke alarm alerted the family to the fire, which allowed them to leave the house quickly, a press release from the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department gave a reminder to check smoke alarms and remove snow and ice from within three feet of residential fire hydrants.