No injuries, but $60,000 in estimated damage after Yout Street fire

RACINE — There is an estimated $60,000 in damage, but no injuries, after a residential fire on Yout Street on Saturday morning, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

RFD was dispatched to 1309 Yout St. at 9:17 a.m. after a report from a passerby observing black smoke coming from the second-story windows. Upon arrival, Quint 3 called a working fire and initiated a fast attack through the front door, encountering heavy heat and smoke conditions. Flames were encountered in the first-floor kitchen area.

The fire was knocked down and loss was stopped about 25 minutes from the initial dispatch, according to the news release.

RPD reported that the following units responded to the fire: Engines 1, 2, and 6; Quint 3; Truck 1; Battalion 1 as command; Car 2 as safety officer; and Utility 6, which performed the fire investigation. In all, 20 firefighters responded to scene and worked to mitigate the incident.

The Racine Police Department assisted at the scene with traffic control and the investigation. The Red Cross was called to assist the lone occupant of the house, who was not home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates are $50,000 for the structure and $10,000 for the contents