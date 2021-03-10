 Skip to main content
No injuries after mid-morning fire in detached garage on William Street
RACINE

RACINE — A fire in a detached garage caused an estimated $10,500 in damage, but no injuries, in the 900 block of William Street on Wednesday morning, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release.

Racine firefighters responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the garage at about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Engine 1 extinguished the bulk of the fire prior to other units arriving on the scene. Altogether, 22 firefighters responded to this call for service.

The cause of this fire was a discarded cigarette in a garbage can located near a corner of the garage, Racine Fire said in the news release.

The Racine Fire Department would like to thank the initial caller for their efforts in waking up the sleeping family members inside of the home, adding that citizens are reminded to only discard smoking materials in an Underwriters Laboratory-approved smoking materials container.

