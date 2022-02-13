 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries after fire on Willow Road Sunday morning

MOUNT PLEASANT — A residential structure fire was reported on Willow Road in Mount Pleasant Sunday morning.

No injuries were reported. All three occupants and known pets had evacuated prior to the arrival of fire and police units, according to a news release from the South Shore Fire Department.

The cause of the fire and estimated loss is still under investigation.

The fire was initially reported on the second floor of the home on the 1400 block of Willow Road in Mount Pleasant Sunday at 8:25 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the second story window, the news release stated.

Crews initiated an interior fire attack and was brought under control within 20 minutes. The home sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage, officials said.

Traffic control and road assistance was provided by Mount Pleasant Police Department and Public Works. Willow Road was closed for about 90 minutes.

