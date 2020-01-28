You are the owner of this article.
No injuries after car flips onto its side on Memorial Drive after crashing into parked car
Racine Police officers and firefighters confer after responding Tuesday afternoon to a crash between 10th and 11th streets on Memorial Drive. A Chevy Cruze crashed into a parked pickup truck and flipped onto its side. At right in yellow, Avaish Pirzada comforts his two friends, both of whom had been in the car that crashed but walked away uninjured.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — Three young men all walked away mostly unscathed after the Chevy Cruze they were traveling in flipped onto its side when it collided with a parked car just after noon on Tuesday.

The sedan, traveling southbound on Memorial Drive between 10th and 11th streets just south of the Root River, had clipped a parked, unoccupied pickup truck, flipped onto its side, then slid into another unoccupied truck, the occupants told The Journal Times.

In addition to a response from the Racine Police Department, an ambulance from the Racine Fire Department responded to the scene, but left after all parties involved said they were OK.

When the initial 911 call came in, police scanner reports indicated that the occupants were trapped in the car, but they managed to get themselves out by the time first responders arrived, the occupants told The Journal Times.

Just after noon on Tuesday, a car crash resulted in a Chevy Cruze ending up on its side after it collided with a parked car on Memorial Drive, just south of 11th Street.

Avaish Pirzada, who was in the passenger seat of the crashed vehicle, is counting his lucky stars.

“This is the second time I’ve ever been in an accident,” Pirzada said. “They said I was lucky to have walked away from that first one. And now I’m walking away from this one.”

Albert Quintero, who was in the backseat of the car when it crashed, said that one of the parked cars was sitting too far out into the street, contributing to the crash.

The Chevy Cruze sustained heavy damage, while the two pickup trucks it hit each sustained significant damage on their driver sides.

A Chevy Cruze turned on its side after crashing into a parked pickup truck on Memorial Drive Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
