No injuries after car flips onto its side on Memorial Drive after crashing into parked car

RACINE — Three young men all walked away mostly unscathed after the Chevy Cruze they were traveling in flipped onto its side when it collided with a parked car just after noon on Tuesday.

The sedan, traveling southbound on Memorial Drive between 10th and 11th streets just south of the Root River, had clipped a parked, unoccupied pickup truck, flipped onto its side, then slid into another unoccupied truck, the occupants told The Journal Times.

In addition to a response from the Racine Police Department, an ambulance from the Racine Fire Department responded to the scene, but left after all parties involved said they were OK.

When the initial 911 call came in, police scanner reports indicated that the occupants were trapped in the car, but they managed to get themselves out by the time first responders arrived, the occupants told The Journal Times.

Avaish Pirzada, who was in the passenger seat of the crashed vehicle, is counting his lucky stars.

“This is the second time I’ve ever been in an accident,” Pirzada said. “They said I was lucky to have walked away from that first one. And now I’m walking away from this one.”