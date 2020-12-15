No in-person tax collection at City Hall due to COVID-19

RACINE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall remains closed to the public, which means taxpayers will not be able to pay their property tax bills in person there, according to a Monday news release from the city.
“Many city residents are used to making the annual voyage to the City Clerk’s office each year to pay their property taxes in person at City Hall. Because of the realities of COVID-19, City Hall is still currently closed to the public,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge said in the news release. “Realistically, with the volume of taxpayers who come to the building daily, we could not adequately ensure both the safety of the public and our staff while residents wait in line to make payment.”
Property owners will need to make payment via mail, using a credit or debit card online, over the phone or place their payments in the red dropbox outside of the west entrance at City Hall.
Instructions to on how to make payments are included on an insert in each property tax bill, which should be arriving in mail boxes beginning this week. Instructions are also online at tinyurl.com/y2bfmmuz.
Each property tax bill will come with a pre-labeled (not pre-postaged) envelope for easy return of payment through the mail, the press release said. Residents wishing to pay with a credit or debit card can call 1-888-2PAY-TAX or visit cityofracine.org/PropertyTax/. Additionally, taxpayers may drop off payments in the red drop box located next to the steps of the west entrance at City Hall.
As a reminder, no cash payments are accepted in the red dropbox.
Tax receipts will not be mailed to the property tax payer, however they can be obtained and printed at tax.cityofracine.org/search.aspx
Full payment or the first installment payment is due Jan. 31.
If property owners’ tax bill qualifies and they choose to pay in installments, subsequent due dates are March 31, May 31 and July 31.
Property taxpayers should review the payment instructions included with their property tax bills for additional and more detailed information.
For additional questions about payments, please contact the clerk’s office at 262-636-9171 or via email at clerks@ cityofracine.org.
