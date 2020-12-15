No in-person tax collection at City Hall due to COVID-19

RACINE — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall remains closed to the public, which means taxpayers will not be able to pay their property tax bills in person there, according to a Monday news release from the city.

“Many city residents are used to making the annual voyage to the City Clerk’s office each year to pay their property taxes in person at City Hall. Because of the realities of COVID-19, City Hall is still currently closed to the public,” City Clerk Tara Coolidge said in the news release. “Realistically, with the volume of taxpayers who come to the building daily, we could not adequately ensure both the safety of the public and our staff while residents wait in line to make payment.”

Property owners will need to make payment via mail, using a credit or debit card online, over the phone or place their payments in the red dropbox outside of the west entrance at City Hall.

Instructions to on how to make payments are included on an insert in each property tax bill, which should be arriving in mail boxes beginning this week. Instructions are also online at tinyurl.com/y2bfmmuz.