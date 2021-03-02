 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No experience required: Union Grove seeks 'pop-up' business program applicants
0 comments
UNION GROVE

No experience required: Union Grove seeks 'pop-up' business program applicants

{{featured_button_text}}
Union Grove downtown aerial

Downtown Union Grove, shown looking south along Main Street, has about 25 businesses, but officials hope to attract more with a new "Build Your Own Business" program.

 Submitted photo

UNION GROVE — The village is seeking applications for new “pop-up” businesses that could qualify for $500 grants and other assistance to settle in Downtown Union Grove.

Officials have kicked off a “Build Your Own Business” program designed to stir an entrepreneurial spirit and to encourage start-up businesses, even if they last as little as three months.

Combined with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., the village is offering help to find short-term lease options for those willing to try their business ideas on a “pop-up” basis.

The program is intended to help would-be business owners overcome long-term lease requirements and other possible obstacles to getting started. Chosen applicants also will receive a $500 grant from the village, as well as assistance in creating a marketing plan.

The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and other partners will help to promote the new businesses.

1:06 Watch Now: Racine County firefighters train for ice rescues on frozen lake

Under the concept, entrepreneurs can shut down after three to five months, or they might find enough success to continue, after testing out their ideas and gaining customer support.

In announcing the Grow Your Own Business program, Village President Mike Aimone said that Union Grove residents are eager to support local businesses.

“We invite entrepreneurs and new businesses to get to know our community and test their business idea,” Aimone said. “Our goal is to help new businesses be successful, so they will choose to locate in our community permanently.”

To apply for the program, contact Laura Million at 262-898-7530 or go to rcedc.org/byob-union-grove.

+48 In Photos: Union Grove graduates the class of 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: GOP Lawmakers Request Funds for In-Person Schooling

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks
Local News

Burlington High teacher under investigation encouraged students to not wear masks

  • 6 min to read

Prior to being placed under investigation for directing students to consider debunked election fraud theories, school district records show that Burlington High School teacher Jeff Taff urged students to examine COVID-19 conspiracy theories that the public health crisis is a hoax, that vaccines are harmful, that death totals related to the pandemic are inflated, and that the Democratic Party along with other "global elites" including Bill Gates manufactured the crisis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News