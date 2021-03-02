No experience required: Union Grove seeks 'pop-up' business program applicants

UNION GROVE — The village is seeking applications for new “pop-up” businesses that could qualify for $500 grants and other assistance to settle in Downtown Union Grove.

Officials have kicked off a “Build Your Own Business” program designed to stir an entrepreneurial spirit and to encourage start-up businesses, even if they last as little as three months.

Combined with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., the village is offering help to find short-term lease options for those willing to try their business ideas on a “pop-up” basis.

The program is intended to help would-be business owners overcome long-term lease requirements and other possible obstacles to getting started. Chosen applicants also will receive a $500 grant from the village, as well as assistance in creating a marketing plan.

The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and other partners will help to promote the new businesses.