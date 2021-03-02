No experience required: Union Grove seeks 'pop-up' business program applicants

UNION GROVE — The village is seeking applications for new “pop-up” businesses that could qualify for $500 grants and other assistance to settle in Downtown Union Grove.
Officials have kicked off a “Build Your Own Business” program designed to stir an entrepreneurial spirit and to encourage start-up businesses, even if they last as little as three months.
Combined with the Racine County Economic Development Corp., the village is offering help to find short-term lease options for those willing to try their business ideas on a “pop-up” basis.
The program is intended to help would-be business owners overcome long-term lease requirements and other possible obstacles to getting started. Chosen applicants also will receive a $500 grant from the village, as well as assistance in creating a marketing plan.
The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and other partners will help to promote the new businesses.
Under the concept, entrepreneurs can shut down after three to five months, or they might find enough success to continue, after testing out their ideas and gaining customer support.
In announcing the Grow Your Own Business program, Village President Mike Aimone said that Union Grove residents are eager to support local businesses.
“We invite entrepreneurs and new businesses to get to know our community and test their business idea,” Aimone said. “Our goal is to help new businesses be successful, so they will choose to locate in our community permanently.”
To apply for the program, contact Laura Million at 262-898-7530 or go to rcedc.org/byob-union-grove.