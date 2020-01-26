No easy answers; communities across Great Lakes struggle with erosion

“The unique thing about southeast Wisconsin is there’s a lot of high bluffs but then there’s also a lot of development that has been there a long time,” said Bechle. “So a house that may have had a lot of distance when it was built to the lake is now butting up right against it because it’s been there for so long.”

Retreating from receding shorelines also raises questions about equity. Norton pointed to New Jersey’s flood zone buyout program, which purchases private property within flood zones.

“That may be fair if it’s folks who didn’t realize they were in a dangerous place and have been there for a while, but buyouts will raise equity concerns,” said Norton. “If someone built on a shoreline that they could have or should have known was going to erode away eventually, why are we basically indemnifying them by buying them out when their house gets threatened? Why should the public be paying to buy somebody out who built in a hazardous place?”

In places that have setbacks in their zoning for new construction, the scientific basis for those setbacks varies from place to place. New construction could be built according to those setbacks, but it’s hard to say how long those new buildings will be within a safe zone.