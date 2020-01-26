No easy answers; communities across Great Lakes struggle with erosion

Southeastern Wisconsin isn’t the only region along the Great Lakes caught off guard by high water levels and a shrinking shoreline.
Adam Bechle, a coastal engineer with the University of Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute, which does research, education and outreach on sustainable use of the Great Lakes, pointed out that since the water has not reached this level since 1986, there are many people — officials, researchers and homeowners — who are experiencing water this high for the first time.
“Including myself, because I was alive but not really working on the issue in 1986,” said Bechle. “A lot of people are seeing it first-hand for the first time.”
Before water levels started to rise in 2015, water levels went from slightly above average in the ‘90s to persistently below average in the 2000s. The climate models at that time hypothesized that the lower levels were here to stay.
“Certainly there was talk of, ‘Is this the new normal?’ “ said Bechle. “A few years ago the best science was saying (the Great Lakes) will probably be going down in the long term.”
Armed with new data, the new conventional prediction is that the lakes will see highers highs and lower lows, and rapid changes between the two.
Confronted with these rapid and dramatic changes, Bechle said that while the issue can seem very pressing and urgent — particularly to homeowners with a coastline creeping up to their house — it’s good for decision-makers to take a step back and a broader look at the issue.
The adage that what goes up must come down applies even to Lake Michigan. So does Newton’s third law of physics: that every action has an equal or opposite reaction. In this case, how property owners and municipalities manage their shoreline will have an impact not only on their immediate neighbors but on those hundreds of miles away.
Ripple effects
Richard Norton is a professor of urban and regional planning who studies planning law, sustainable development, land use and coastal area management at the University of Michigan. His side of Lake Michigan, particularly southwestern Michigan, has seen erosion rapidly take away beaches, endanger homes and break off six feet of a road.
Norton said those beachside communities and homeowners need to make some tough decisions.
“At the end of the day, you can either try and protect the beach house or you can try and protect the beach, but you probably can’t do both,” said Norton.
First, before putting anything in the water to reinforce the shoreline, planners should remember that the water should go down eventually.
“Sometimes people would say, ‘Can we get some old road rubble?’ “ said Bechle. “But you want to think about what your beach looks like if you dump that there and it’s there for a long time. How does that affect beach use when the water levels are low?”
All of the known structures for protecting a beach house — armoring, breakwalls, jettys, etc. — disrupt the natural, wave-driven sediment movement that built up the beach in the first place. While those reinforcements may protect one segment, it causes more erosion at neighboring segments.
“Once you let one property owner put in an (armament), everybody else is going to want to put in an (armament) because your neighbor’s stealing sand from you that could’ve replenished your site,” said Norton.
This doesn’t just apply to beaches. Along southeastern Wisconsin’s cliffs, studies have found that reinforcing one segment of a bluff can exacerbate erosion on neighboring segments.
Reinforcing bluffs also has an impact on beaches: The sediment that falls from coastal bluffs replenishes beaches. A study published by the U.S. Geological Survey found that reinforced bluffs in northern Illinois were reducing the amount of sand in the system and affecting the resiliency of beaches further south.
“It’s not a trivial thing to try and resist Mother Nature,” said Bechle.
Another concern with armoring is that even with it, some bluffs are more secure than others due to the different materials within those bluffs and, sometimes, the presence of groundwater.
“You could spend a lot of money to put rock on the shore and stop (erosion) or slow down that toe erosion (erosion at the base of a bluff) but perhaps the bluff itself is not stable,” said Bechle. “There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution, even if you’re talking in the same city or the same county.”
Once a bluff or beach is reinforced, it is an ongoing financial investment to maintaining the structure, which will be battered and worn down by the lake over time.
“Once you start throwing money at armoring structures, you’re looking at continuing to do that,” said Norton. “So, some communities have had to make difficult choices: Where might we decide we’re going to keep protecting people and keep armoring, and where do we decide ‘Nope, it’s time to start moving things back.’ “
Difficult decisions
In areas of northern Wisconsin, where development is relatively new and rural, establishing setbacks or relocating homes is doable. But relocating a house is easier said than done, particularly in a developed area like southeastern Wisconsin.
“The unique thing about southeast Wisconsin is there’s a lot of high bluffs but then there’s also a lot of development that has been there a long time,” said Bechle. “So a house that may have had a lot of distance when it was built to the lake is now butting up right against it because it’s been there for so long.”
Retreating from receding shorelines also raises questions about equity. Norton pointed to New Jersey’s flood zone buyout program, which purchases private property within flood zones.
“That may be fair if it’s folks who didn’t realize they were in a dangerous place and have been there for a while, but buyouts will raise equity concerns,” said Norton. “If someone built on a shoreline that they could have or should have known was going to erode away eventually, why are we basically indemnifying them by buying them out when their house gets threatened? Why should the public be paying to buy somebody out who built in a hazardous place?”
In places that have setbacks in their zoning for new construction, the scientific basis for those setbacks varies from place to place. New construction could be built according to those setbacks, but it’s hard to say how long those new buildings will be within a safe zone.
“I don’t know of many, if any (municipalities) that are taking stock of how their shorelines continually move and are addressing that through their zoning,” said Norton.
These also are new questions along ocean coastlines, where people have known for years that warming temperatures will melt glaciers, causing sea levels to rise. It’s not surprising that it’s uncharted territory along the Great Lakes, where scientists are still working to fully understand how climate change will shape the lakes in the next 10, 20, 50 or 100 years.
“Nobody has figured it out,” said Norton. “There are no easy answers.”
