No discipline announced for Waterford 'drunk' allegations

WATERFORD — No village employee had been disciplined as of Friday over public allegations that two Town of Waterford officials attend meetings in a drunken state, according to a response to an open records request.

The Journal Times — the day after the Waterford Village Board met in closed session to discuss the allegations — filed a request for documentation of any disciplinary action against any village employee due to the allegations, and also for any disciplinary action against Village Administrator Zeke Jackson during the month of November. Village Attorney Todd Terry wrote Friday, “there are no records responsive to your request.”

Jackson wrote in public Facebook posts and said during an open-session Village Board meeting that the town officials “conduct(ed) public business while intoxicated.” Then, the official Government of the Village of Waterford Facebook page echoed the allegations, writing “the truth hurts” in response to a resident who criticized the statements.