You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
No discipline announced for Waterford 'drunk' allegations
0 comments
top story
Waterford

No discipline announced for Waterford 'drunk' allegations

{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — No village employee had been disciplined as of Friday over public allegations that two Town of Waterford officials attend meetings in a drunken state, according to a response to an open records request.

The Journal Times — the day after the Waterford Village Board met in closed session to discuss the allegations — filed a request for documentation of any disciplinary action against any village employee due to the allegations, and also for any disciplinary action against Village Administrator Zeke Jackson during the month of November. Village Attorney Todd Terry wrote Friday, “there are no records responsive to your request.”

Jackson wrote in public Facebook posts and said during an open-session Village Board meeting that the town officials “conduct(ed) public business while intoxicated.” Then, the official Government of the Village of Waterford Facebook page echoed the allegations, writing “the truth hurts” in response to a resident who criticized the statements.

It is still unclear who made the comments on the village’s official Facebook page. Village officials have remained largely mum, saying that any potential discipline is an internal matter.

A village statement did not condemn the Facebook allegations but said they “are not reflective of the position of the Village of Waterford Board.” The statement did not address the allegation Jackson made during a Village Board meeting that a supervisor “stood at this microphone intoxicated and addressed us.”

The only course of action the village has formally announced is to have the Personnel Committee establish a social media policy.

Only Village Trustee Troy McReynolds took a stance outright against the allegations, calling them “very unprofessional and totally unacceptable.” Trustees Bob Nash, Tammy Pollnow, Brent Hess and Pat Goldammer have yet to make public statements regarding the allegations.

Town Supervisor Nick Draskovich, one of the targets of the allegations, has called for Jackson to be fired. He is also seeking legal counsel to potentially bring forth a civil suit against Jackson.

Village President Don Houston declined to comment Monday on whether the Village Board would discuss the allegations further.

+2 
Zeke Jackson color photo

Jackson
+2 
Troy McReynolds, Village of Waterford trustee

McReynolds
+2 
Nick Draskovich

Draskovich
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
Waterford's official Facebook page posts 'booze' allegations
Local News

Waterford's official Facebook page posts 'booze' allegations

A resident on Wednesday left a since-deleted comment on the village’s Facebook page criticizing Village Administrator Zeke Jackson’s “unacceptable slanderous” allegations that Town of Waterford Supervisor Nick Draskovich and Chairman Tom Hincz drunkenly attend meetings.

“The truth hurts,” the village’s Facebook page responded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News