No decisions yet on trick-or-treating in Racine County, meanwhile Kenosha announces hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — While some other communities in the area, like Kenosha, are going ahead with their regular trick-or-treating hours this October, the health departments serving Racine County communities have not yet issued any guidance on the annual festivities.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which serves all of Racine County except for the City of Racine and the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point, has not yet determined recommendations for Halloween trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Racine Health Department is set to begin discussing the issue at the start of October, according to Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.

The City of Kenosha announced this week that it has designated trick-or-treat for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, continuing its policy of having trick-or-treat on Halloween.

The City of Kenosha advised in a news release that people should maintain social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.

Local outbreaks