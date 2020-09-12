No decisions yet on trick-or-treating in Racine County, meanwhile Kenosha announces hours

RACINE COUNTY — While some other communities in the area, like Kenosha, are going ahead with their regular trick-or-treating hours this October, the health departments serving Racine County communities have not yet issued any guidance on the annual festivities.
The Central Racine County Health Department, which serves all of Racine County except for the City of Racine and the villages of Elmwood Park and Wind Point, has not yet determined recommendations for Halloween trick-or-treating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Racine Health Department is set to begin discussing the issue at the start of October, according to Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox.
The City of Kenosha announced this week that it has designated trick-or-treat for 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, continuing its policy of having trick-or-treat on Halloween.
The City of Kenosha advised in a news release that people should maintain social distancing between groups of trick-or-treaters from different households because of the pandemic. Even those not in costume should consider wearing a mask.
Local outbreaks
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website, there are currently three active COVID-19 investigations at education facilities in Racine County. Since March there have been six total investigations at educational facilities in the county. Educational facilities include schools, colleges, universities, and child day care centers.
One school and one day care center within the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction currently have confirmed cases. The one day care center with a current confirmed outbreak agreed to close temporarily, according to Bowersox.
Mask mandates
The statewide mask mandate is set to expire on Sept. 28, but the City of Racine’s mask order is set to stay in place until the end of the year, with a review of the order during the second City Council meeting in October.
Bowersox said she believes the order should continue after Sept. 28 and that mask wearing is making an impact.
Margaret Gesner, health officer for the CRCHD also said, “We believe the state mask mandate is making a difference, as we continue to see COVID cases decline in Racine County.
With or without a mandate, it’s imperative that residents wear a face covering outside their home, maintain physical distancing, limit social gatherings, and practice good hygiene to help us continue to make strides in containing the virus.”
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
COVID Crash 2020 Demo Derby
Crushing It
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.