Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — There was no danger to the students or staff at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive, despite emergency calls for black smoke obserevd rising out of the school between 1 and 1:35 p.m. Friday, the Racine Fire Department reported.

Capt. Craig Ford said that fire officials were told “Someone was burning off some waste oil” in the boiler room and there was no cause for alarm, although at least one fire engine and police squad did arrive at the school.

“A lot of the crews never even made it to the scene,” Ford said, explaining that the call was downgraded from an initial full structure fire response.

Black smoke was observed billowing out of a vent above the southeast corner school, but it halted quickly at about 1:35 p.m. 

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
2
1
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments