 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No, City of Racine's winter parking restrictions are not 12-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week; city corrects error
0 comments
top story
CITY OF RACINE

No, City of Racine's winter parking restrictions are not 12-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week; city corrects error

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A posting about a new parking regulation on the city’s website caused a bit of consternation after eagle-eyed locals noticed the winter night parking restriction hours were listed as being changed to 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., every day of the week.

However, that is not what the city intended at all, the ordinance will not take effect, and winter overnight parking restrictions remain the same, 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

A drafting error

As it turns out, there was a drafting error while crafting the new ordinance that left out an important detail to the 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. restriction: it was meant for snow emergencies only.

Mayor Cory Mason

Mason

“Starting Dec. 1, we immediately got calls from residents about the restrictions — asking why they were in place every single day, not just during snow emergencies,” Mayor Cory Mason said.

“It was not my intent to have that be the case,” Mason added. “I believed we were only implementing this during snow and ice operations or snow emergencies; however, the ordinance was not drafted to reflect that.”

In response, Mason asked the city attorney to draft a repeal of the changes and planned to have the matter before the City Council at the next meeting.

However, City Attorney Scott Letteney found that the ordinance change was mistakenly never attached to the council agenda, and the City Council never actually voted to enact the ordinance change.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Therefore, the changes are not in effect and the current ordinance remains in place with winter parking restrictions set at 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., which is “the same as previous years,” Mason said.

History and savings

The City Council decided to draft the new winter night parking restrictions in response to budget difficulties.

The Department of Public Works proposed the change because it would allow DPW drivers, who sometimes work 12- to 18-hour shifts, the ability to get some sleep before continuing snow and ice operations during the day on regular shifts. Additionally, in a tough budget year, that one change was estimated to save the city about $60,000 in overtime costs.

However, to avoid any further confusion, the city will not change the winter night parking restrictions for at least the remainder of the winter season.

Winter parking restrictions will only be enforced during only the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. time period moving forward.

Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director, said the Racine Police Department does not believe anyone was ticketed for violating the parking restriction. However, if someone was ticketed for the offense and paid the ticket, the RPD will reimburse the money.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables
Local News

'You can’t make it on 25%': Several Racine restaurant owners blame city for empty chairs and empty tables

  • 6 min to read

It’s a December Friday night in Wisconsin, fish fry night during the holiday season, and traditionally restaurants are hopping with activity and infused with a convivial air. The immigrant Germans that populated Wisconsin brought with them a word for it, gemütlichkeit, a state of warmth, friendliness and good cheer.

But 2020 is anything but a traditional year.

At Reefpoint Brew House, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, gemütlichkeit is in short supply as co-owner Patti Landreman looks out over an empty bar and a dining room occupied by a sparse handful of customers, the festively-decorated dining room belying a bleak, stark reality: business is down, dramatically so.

+4
State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants
Local News

State restaurant industry gets lifeline via more CARES Act-funded grants

The first round of restaurant We're All In grants were only for businesses pulling in less than $1 million a year. This time around, that maximum is $7 million. "All businesses right now in the restaurant industry ... are suffering," one of the owners of The Maple Table restaurant on Monument Square said. “It’s just a roller coaster, you just never know what to expect ... Business is down. It’s very difficult, very stressful, but we’re doing our best. Our most important thing is to keep our people working and keep the doors open. We just want to survive this. Hopefully someday things will get back to normal.”

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Former Rep. Nygren on Upcoming State Budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News