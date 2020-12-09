No, City of Racine's winter parking restrictions are not 12-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week; city corrects error

RACINE — A posting about a new parking regulation on the city’s website caused a bit of consternation after eagle-eyed locals noticed the winter night parking restriction hours were listed as being changed to 2 a.m. to 2 p.m., every day of the week.
However, that is not what the city intended at all, the ordinance will not take effect, and winter overnight parking restrictions remain the same, 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.
A drafting error
As it turns out, there was a drafting error while crafting the new ordinance that left out an important detail to the 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. restriction: it was meant for snow emergencies only.
“Starting Dec. 1, we immediately got calls from residents about the restrictions — asking why they were in place every single day, not just during snow emergencies,” Mayor Cory Mason said.
“It was not my intent to have that be the case,” Mason added. “I believed we were only implementing this during snow and ice operations or snow emergencies; however, the ordinance was not drafted to reflect that.”
In response, Mason asked the city attorney to draft a repeal of the changes and planned to have the matter before the City Council at the next meeting.
However, City Attorney Scott Letteney found that the ordinance change was mistakenly never attached to the council agenda, and the City Council never actually voted to enact the ordinance change.
Therefore, the changes are not in effect and the current ordinance remains in place with winter parking restrictions set at 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., which is “the same as previous years,” Mason said.
History and savings
The City Council decided to draft the new winter night parking restrictions in response to budget difficulties.
The Department of Public Works proposed the change because it would allow DPW drivers, who sometimes work 12- to 18-hour shifts, the ability to get some sleep before continuing snow and ice operations during the day on regular shifts. Additionally, in a tough budget year, that one change was estimated to save the city about $60,000 in overtime costs.
However, to avoid any further confusion, the city will not change the winter night parking restrictions for at least the remainder of the winter season.
Winter parking restrictions will only be enforced during only the 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. time period moving forward.
Shannon Powell, the city’s communications director, said the Racine Police Department does not believe anyone was ticketed for violating the parking restriction. However, if someone was ticketed for the offense and paid the ticket, the RPD will reimburse the money.
