No chocolate, No problem: Burlington ready to introduce new holiday festival Friday
BURLINGTON JAMBOREE

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The chocolate might be gone, but festival organizers in Burlington are putting together a new event they hope will be just as sweet.

The Burlington Jamboree, an event to succeed the old ChocolateFest, kicks off Friday with plans for a weekend filled with music, food and fun on the former ChocolateFest festival grounds.

Organizers revamped the Memorial Day weekend event after Burlington city leaders decided to reconsider the community’s slogan of “Chocolate City U.S.A.” A study is underway on whether Burlington should rebrand itself as something unrelated to chocolate.

The COVID-19 pandemic also had a big impact on the festival. After last year’s ChocolateFest was canceled because of COVID, organizers took a long look at whether to present any sort of festival in 2021.

As crews this week were assembling carnival rides and other attractions for the inaugural Jamboree, festival organizer Bil Scherrer said he is happy that his organization decided to put some fun back into the Memorial Day weekend.

“I’m glad we’re not sitting there like, ‘We should’ve done it,’ “ Scherrer said. “I think we made the right decision.”

Others involved in the festival agree that the community needs to make a statement that — chocolate or no chocolate — Burlington is celebrating the start of another summer.

Renee Meinholz, executive director of Life Choices, a nonprofit that assists with the festival, said volunteers from her group are enthusiastic about helping to demonstrate that Burlington’s yearly festival is not dead.

“We feel strongly that we want to keep it going,” she said.

The 15-acre festival grounds is located at 681 Maryland Ave.

Especially since COVID-19 vaccinations have grown in popularity and the public health crisis is slowing, Meinholz said she is looking forward to seeing people enjoy themselves in an old-fashioned festival setting.

“I’m super-glad,” she said. “People are wanting to get back into real life again.”

Six in ten adults in the U.S. have received their first shot of a vaccine and nearly fifty percent of the entire population is vaccinated. Cases and deaths are hitting their lowest levels in a year in the U.S.The country reported fewer than 25,000 daily cases for the first time since June.The former head of the FDA says as vaccinations go up and cases drop, it'll be up to each person on what precautions they take.Scott Gottlieb said: "We're going to have to protect ourselves based on our own assessment of our risk and our own comfort. And so if you're unvaccinated, you're going to be at higher risk. If you're in a high prevalence area where there's still a lot of infection, you're going to be at higher risk so I think people may need to make individual assessments of their risk as they make judgments about what they should and should be doing like wearing a mask in an indoor setting and also judging the setting. If it's sort of, you know, a crowded setting with a very mixed population, you don't know a lot of the people, that's different than getting together in a household where you know a lot of people are vaccinated."

The Jamboree, which is offering free admission to festival patrons, kicks off from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from noon to 7 p.m. Monday.

North American Midway Entertainment LLC, the same company that served ChocolateFest, is providing more than two dozen carnival rides, food vendors and games. Other food vendors will be on site as well, serving up corn dogs, popcorn and other classic favorites.

A beer tent will be operated by the Burlington Lions Club, also as it was at ChocolateFest.

John Merten, a board member and past president of the Lions Club, said nearly every member of the club has volunteered to help with the beer tent, because they want to see the Memorial Day weekend become festive again in Burlington.

Watching the festival grounds come back to life this week has been delightful, Merten said.

“I’m all excited and rip-roaring and ready to go,” he said.

Burlington Jamboree was the name of a local festival that took place starting in the 1950s. It continued until the 1980s, when Burlington adopted the “Chocolate City U.S.A.” slogan and ChocolateFest began.

Nestle still operates a chocolate plant in town, but the products have changed and the facility no longer is open for public tours.

Organizers are promoting this year’s Jamboree as a chance to enjoy a nostalgic revival of summers gone by.

Gone will be the chocolate-themed treats, contests and exhibitions. But in their place, organizers hope, patrons will appreciate a stripped-down celebration of simple summer fun.

“People will still find it’s a family event,” Scherrer said. “It’s nostalgic.”

Organizers hope to continue the Jamboree next year with more activities, including a revived Memorial Day parade.

Proceeds from the festival will support area nonprofits, as it was with ChocolateFest.

Meinholz, whose women’s center is among the nonprofit beneficiaries, said she suspects some people will miss all of the chocolate associated with ChocolateFest. But she recognizes that Burlington is taking steps to build a new tradition.

“There’ll be something else that takes its place,” she said. “I’m excited to see what that is.”

