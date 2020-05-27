No cases of mysterious COVID-linked child syndrome reported in Wisconsin yet

Horror stories from abroad and a scattering of reports in the U.S. have parents scared of a mysterious set of symptoms arising in children caused by the novel coronavirus.
Children are usually unaffected by coronavirus, but are still able to spread it. But in a minute number of positive COVID-19 cases in children, however, a syndrome known as "Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children" (MIS-C) can threaten kids' lives.
The symptoms of MIS-C, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyed and "feeling extra tired."
The CDC also advised that "Be aware that not all children will have all the same symptoms."
But as of Tuesday, no cases of the syndrome have been identified in Wisconsin yet, according to the Department of Health Services. But DHS is on the look out for cases and has sent advisories to physicians about how to identify MIS-C.
A COVID health alert issued on May 19 told physicians to look out for children with illnesses similar to toxic shock syndrome and symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory illness that has similar symptoms to MIS-C.
DHS's alert also said that children who contract MIS-C "may require intensive care unit admission for cardiac and/or respiratory support."
Still, the disease perplexes physicians, especially since its symptoms are so different from the symptoms that arise in adults even though they both appear to be caused by the same virus.
On May 18, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for infectious diseases, said "A new disease process that’s not fully understood."
The reason that medical experts believe MIS-C to be caused by the novel coronavirus, and is not some new illness, is that it first appeared as a cluster of cases in the U.K., and that the cases all appeared at the same time in people under the age of 21 who had tested positive for COVID-19.
Almost 200 cases have been confirmed in New York and in New Jersey, Maryland confirmed six cases last week and one children's hospital in the State of Washington has 23 reported cases. A 15-year-old girl in Baltimore appears to have died from MIS-C.
