No cases of mysterious COVID-linked child syndrome reported in Wisconsin yet

A COVID health alert issued on May 19 told physicians to look out for children with illnesses similar to toxic shock syndrome and symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease — a rare inflammatory illness that has similar symptoms to MIS-C.

DHS's alert also said that children who contract MIS-C "may require intensive care unit admission for cardiac and/or respiratory support."

Still, the disease perplexes physicians, especially since its symptoms are so different from the symptoms that arise in adults even though they both appear to be caused by the same virus.

On May 18, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Wisconsin's chief medical officer for infectious diseases, said "A new disease process that’s not fully understood."