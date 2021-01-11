No candidates file to run for two open seats on Raymond Elementary School Board

RAYMOND — For the second year in a row, no candidates filed to run in the spring election for open seats on the Raymond Elementary School Board.
The two seats up for election April 6 are currently held by School Board Secretary Betsy Bauer and Vice President Jennifer Loppnow-Becker. Neither filed to run for reelection.
Bauer and Loppnow-Becker are at the end of their first terms on the board. Both were elected in spring 2018, and neither had previously served in public office.
Raymond School Board members serve three-year terms with an annual salary of $1,100.
Repeat problem
The same thing happened last year when no one filed to run for one open seat on the board.
Write-in candidate Jeremy Childers, who received 11 votes in last year’s April 7 election, ended up filling that seat.
The process this year will be pretty much the same. Interested individuals have until April 2 to register as write-in candidates. The two write-in candidates with the most votes will be offered the open positions by School Board Clerk Steve Wallner, according to Raymond District Administrator Steve Harder.
“It is possible that someone who did not file for write-in candidacy actually receives enough votes to gain a seat,” Harder said.
In that case, a candidate may decline the position.
The Board of Canvassers would then be selected and would meet between April 7 and April 13 to determine official election results, to then be certified by Wallner.
Raymond Elementary School serves students in grades K4-8 in the Town of Raymond. Raymond Elementary had a 2019-20 enrollment of 411 students, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.