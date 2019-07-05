CALEDONIA — A tentative timeline is coming together surrounding the expansion of the quarry at the intersection of Three Mile Road and Charles Street.
Charles Street, which runs north-south, is expected to be reconstructed this summer to make way for the expansion by quarry owner Payne & Dolan, the Waukesha-based pavement material producer and paving contractor. Currently, Charles Street cuts down the middle of Payne & Dolan’s property and needs to be rebuilt farther east to make way for the quarry's new boundaries.
“No blasting will take place in the new area until next year,” the village reported in minutes from a June 17 Village Board meeting.
The quarry is expected to grow to the northeast to include approximately 15 extra acres in the coming years, plus approximately another 15 acres of buffer between it and nearby properties.
The expansion was approved by a divided Village Board last September.
Payne & Dolan is planning to hold at least one neighborhood meeting to inform nearby Racine and Caledonia residents “about blasting and explain what it is.” No date for that meeting has been formally announced yet.
Preblast notifications, provided via text and/or email, may also become available to those who wish to know when the next blast(s) are planned, Payne & Dolan said.
A plan regarding how Payne & Dolan intends to develop the new site, including a blasting plan, is expected to be published in late 2019 or early 2020.
