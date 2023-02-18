RACINE — A bedroom fire in a duplex apartment building on Ninth Street caused $60,000 in damage to the structure and $30,000 in contents, the Racine Fire Department reported.

No injuries to fire personnel or civilians occurred. The cause of the fire is under investigation, the RFD said.

The RFD responded to the 400 block of Ninth Street at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for a bedroom fire in the lower unit of a duplex apartment building.

Working smoke alarms alerted upstairs residents of the fire and they exited without assistance.

Engine 1 and Truck 1 were the first two apparatus on scene within four minutes of dispatch. Upon entering the building, the crew from Truck 1 located a fire in a first floor bedroom. Engine 1 applied water and had the fire under control within 15 minutes of arrival on scene with the fire loss stopped at 30 minutes, the RFD said.

Crews from Med 1, Quint 3, and Engines 5 and 6 assisted with searching the building for possible victims, and salvage and overhaul activities.

Six fire apparatus listed above with 17 personnel worked to extinguish the fire, the RFD said.

A battalion chief and fire investigator were also on scene.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and the fire investigation. We Energies controlled the natural gas and electrical utilities for the building. The Racine Department of Public Works also assisted by salting the street in front of the fire for civilian and firefighter safety.

