RACINE — Terrence "Terry" McCarthy, Racine's 9th District alderman, announced Wednesday morning that he will not seek re-election in next spring's municipal election.
“I’ve enjoyed my time serving Racine, but it’s time for someone with fresh perspective and enthusiasm,” said McCarthy, who has served as an alderman since 2008.
The irregularly shaped and narrow at its width 9th District extends from Frances Drive (north of Spring Street) at its farthest northerly point to 18th Street on the south end. It includes the West Racine Business District.
McCarthy said he is announcing his non-candidacy now to allow other potential candidates the time to consider running. Candidates can take out candidacy papers for the April 2019 election in December. If a primary is necessary, it will be held in February.
“I’m hoping for a competitive race, with the residents of the 9th District getting a chance to decide based on ideas and proposals rather than ideology,” McCarthy said.
Remaining involved
McCarthy says that he plans to stay involved by continuing to serve in his area of expertise, water and wastewater governance. He will also serve in other roles when the mayor and council request his service, he said.
McCarthy believes his most enduring contributions have included limiting the number of full liquor licenses the city approves and updating the employee handbook to reduce superfluous, long-term obligations for new employees.
“It’s a tough time to leave. With the arrival of Foxconn, development opportunities that we have been pursuing throughout my tenure are now appearing,” McCarthy said.
He says he trusts city staff and his colleagues to look at the big picture regarding new developments and “ensure that they are the right ones.” McCarthy said he also anticipates the continuation of making Racine “the residential community of choice as a priority with Foxconn’s arrival.”
McCarthy acknowledged the city staff, stating that employees are dedicated to what they do and have the best intentions in their actions.
“It has been a pleasure working with them over the years. I call on the council to continue to provide them with policy direction and then let them do their work,” McCarthy said.
“It’s been great being part of this team. I encourage those who choose not to be team players move on to other endeavors. The city needs to present a unified voice to those looking to come to Racine.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.