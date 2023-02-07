After the Wisconsin Department of Health Services identified nine suspected opioid drug overdoses in Racine County last week, the Racine County Public Health Division and the City of Racine Public Health Department are issuing a drug overdose alert.

DHS identified the overdoses at hospital emergency departments.

The intent of the alert is to raise community awareness and encourage preparedness among first responders, healthcare providers, drug users and their support network, the county said in a news release.

From 2017 to 2021, there were 194 opioid-related deaths in Racine County, many of which could have been prevented with access to life-saving tools like Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, among other brands.

Behavioral Health Services of Racine County and the City of Racine Public Health Department train people how to administer Narcan.

Narcan reverses the effects of an opiate overdose by blocking the opiate’s effects and restoring breathing. Narcan is safe, easy to administer and has no potential for abuse or side effects of its own. Narcan does not harm someone who receives it, even if he or she is not experiencing an overdose.

Drug users can prevent an overdose death by:

Having Narcan available and telling others where it is stored.

Using fentanyl test strips to determine the presence of fentanyl in a drug. Test strips are available for free at the City of Racine Public Health Department, 262-636-9431, and Behavioral Health Services of Racine County, 262-638-6375.

Never using drugs alone.

Avoiding mixing drugs, such as heroin and alcohol.

Those witnessing a potential overdose should:

Call 911 immediately.

Administer Narcan, one dose every two to three minutes.

Provide rescue breaths and chest compressions (CPR).

Keep the person awake and breathing.

Lie the person on his or her side.

Stay with the person until help arrives.

If the person refuses to get medical assistance after an overdose, it is important to stay with the person for at least four hours because the overdose can resume after the Narcan wears off.