Nine at Night golf event at Bristol Oaks to benefit Special Olympics

BRISTOL — The Nine at Night presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Bristol Oaks Golf Club, 16801 75th St.
This event blends nine holes of glow-in-the-dark golf, decorated golf carts and dinner.
Guests should register when they arrive. Dinner and a golf cart decorating contest will take place before the twilight tee-off at 8 p.m. A raffle is scheduled.
Proceeds are to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.
