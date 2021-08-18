 Skip to main content
Nine at Night golf event at Bristol Oaks to benefit Special Olympics
BRISTOL — The Nine at Night presented by Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Bristol Oaks Golf Club, 16801 75th St.

This event blends nine holes of glow-in-the-dark golf, decorated golf carts and dinner.

Guests should register when they arrive. Dinner and a golf cart decorating contest will take place before the twilight tee-off at 8 p.m. A raffle is scheduled.

Proceeds are to benefit the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin.

