RACINE — Kevin Nicholson, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is banking on his story to win the Republican primary and, possibly, the general election in November. And if he does end up winning, he plans to hit the pavement in Washington, D.C., running.
“We’re not going to be sitting here beyond 2030 talking about me running for Senate,” Nicholson said. “If you can’t do it in 12 years, you’re not going to get it done.”
Planning to only serve two terms if elected, Nicholson added he is open to the idea of serving one term, saying “I don’t need politics to pay my bills and that’s not true for a number of people in Congress.”
Nicholson, a business consultant from Delafield, sat down with The Journal Times Editorial Board on Monday to discuss his background and positions on a few important policies. The Journal Times Editorial Board has reached out to have similar discussions with Nicholson’s challenger in the Republican primary, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, and, following the Aug. 14 primary, plans to do the same with incumbent Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin.
His background
Growing up in southeastern Wisconsin in a family that voted for the Democratic Party, Nicholson heard his grandfather tell stories of President Franklin Roosevelt’s “new deal” legislation package and seeing the president drive by.
Nicholson attended college at the University of Minnesota and in 1999 was elected to be the national president for the College Democrats.
While living in Washington, Nicholson said his views on the Democratic Party began to change and saw the party as “obsessed with race, class, gender, ethnicity, religion and finding ways to pit us against each other.
“Identity politics wasn’t a tagline back then but it was clearly were the Democrats were heading toward and you can feel it and you can see it,” Nicholson said. “I was 21 (years old), I didn’t know everything but I didn’t like that.”
After serving his one-year term with the College Democrats, he returned to Minnesota and, while not controlling editorial content, helped run the Minnesota Daily student newspaper.
“Making a budget, making a payroll, all the things you would expect made me more conservative,” Nicholson said. “It certainly made me more practical.”
Upon graduation, Nicholson went to Wyoming to work as a “cowboy,” which he says gave him firsthand experience of the type of work that happens on farms.
“I don’t pretend that I’m a farmer, but it does matter that I’ve actually walked a mile in their shoes. I’ve seen what a difficult business it is,” Nicholson said, adding farmers don’t like to be patronized, “by politicians who throw them, basically, political crumbs and say ‘Make do with this.’”
Eventually, Nicholson returned to the Midwest to marry his wife. He joined the Marines in 2004 and did one tour in Iraq in 2007 and one tour in Afghanistan in 2008-09.
While in Afghanistan, Nicholson said he led a unit which was tasked with finding and disabling improvised explosive devices (IED) and was surprised with what they were finding.
“We found Iranian-made IED components in Afghanistan,” Nicholson said adding he believes those IEDs could not have been built by those they were fighting in Afghanistan and it influenced how he feels about the Iranian government. “I sympathize with the people of Iran, I look at the government of Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism, because it is.”
Views on Iran, health care
Nicholson said he was frustrated with Baldwin when she supported the Iranian nuclear deal signed under President Barack Obama, but is happy President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal.
Backing out of the deal has caused some friction between the U.S. and Iranian governments.
“It’s going to starve them of resources, increase the pressure from their own people and ideally, hopefully, topple that regime,” Nicholson said. “Clearly we have applied pressure on the Iranian government, resulting in them being angst ridden and angry.”
After getting out of the Marines in 2009, Nicholson did a dual graduate program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth University and Harvard University Kennedy School of government.
During those years, he wrote papers on public finance focusing on health care and public pension obligations, which he says is “a scary mathematical equation.”
Based on his research, Nicholson said figures that suggest that the nation is $20 trillion in debt are not true and possibly much higher.
“If we’re honest about our long-term health care and social security obligations … it would not be crazy to say we’re $80-100 trillion in debt,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson contends that when the Affordable Care Act was passed it destabilized the health care market, causing prices to vary wildly, and he wants price transparency so people know what exactly their health care costs are going to be.
“I believe in deregulation to common sense measures but good clean regulation doesn’t say ‘Your prices should be X,’ it says ‘Show us your prices,’ ” Nicholson said. “That, to me, is good regulation.”
Nicholson added more market forces should be allowed in health care to bring the prices down.
Views on immigration reform
The Trump administration has been criticized for some of its immigration policies and the prospect of building “the wall” along the southern border.
Nicholson said he supports building a wall and providing more security at the southern border.
“The first step in immigration (reform) is to stop illegal immigration, build a wall, an obstacle, whatever you want to do, put a permanent stop to it,” Nicholson said.
Nicholson added if illegal immigration is stopped, families that are trying to come into the country illegally will no longer be thrown into the court system and impacted negatively, which he calls a human rights issue.
Nicholson said the Democrats encourage people to migrate to this country illegally to “leave them in limbo so they can keep power over them and eventually strip them of their human rights in so many ways.”
If elected to the Senate, Nicholson said he plans to push for a “merit based, economically sustainable immigration policy,” that will allow people to have an opportunity to pursue citizenship “based on employment figures.”
“Merit based, to me, doesn’t mean (individuals with) a bunch of Ph.D’s,” Nicholson said. “It means people who want to work hard … but I want them to come here, again, with opportunity. Which means we should base it on our unemployment figures.”
But Nicholson will first have to win the Republican primary on Aug. 14 against Vukmir, whom he calls a “career politician looking for a promotion.
“I want to build a conservative movement within the Republican Party that says ‘I don’t care what you look like, I don’t care where you’re from, you’re a citizen of this country and I want you to be successful,’ ” Nicholson said. “That’s a winning argument that grows a party.”
