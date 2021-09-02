Next up in Town of Waterford's bid to become a village: A state review board meeting on Sept. 16

TOWN OF WATERFORD — State regulators will convene Sept. 16 to begin mulling issues surrounding the Town of Waterford’s request to recreate itself as the Village of Tichigan.

A meeting of the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 16 will be open to the public through an online link and through a telephone conference call.

The board will not make a decision Sept. 16, but will discuss whether the Town of Waterford’s incorporation request meets the state standards for forming a new village.

By November, the state panel will issue a decision. If it approves incorporation, voters in the town will get the final say through a public referendum on whether they want to become a village.

Town leaders have been pushing for years to convert into the Village of Tichigan, largely to protect the town against annexation of territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford.