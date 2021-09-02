Next up in Town of Waterford's bid to become a village: A state review board meeting on Sept. 16

TOWN OF WATERFORD — State regulators will convene Sept. 16 to begin mulling issues surrounding the Town of Waterford’s request to recreate itself as the Village of Tichigan.
A meeting of the Wisconsin Incorporation Review Board scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 16 will be open to the public through an online link and through a telephone conference call.
The board will not make a decision Sept. 16, but will discuss whether the Town of Waterford’s incorporation request meets the state standards for forming a new village.
By November, the state panel will issue a decision. If it approves incorporation, voters in the town will get the final say through a public referendum on whether they want to become a village.
Town leaders have been pushing for years to convert into the Village of Tichigan, largely to protect the town against annexation of territory by the neighboring Village of Waterford.
Village of Waterford officials are opposing the incorporation out of concern that it would thwart the will of private property owners who want to leave the town by annexing their land into the village.
State law gives villages greater authority than towns when trying to stop neighboring municipalities from annexing real estate.
At a public hearing held last month at the Town Hall, members of the state review board heard from several town residents who voiced opposition to changing the Town of Waterford to the Village of Tichigan. Opponents said they worried that such a move would drive up costs, spoil the town’s rural atmosphere and foster political divisiveness.
The Town of Waterford has about 6,300 residents, while the Village of Waterford has about 5,400. However, the town is much bigger than the village in physical size: 44.6 square miles compared to 2.55 square miles.
The agenda for the Sept. 16 meeting indicates that the state incorporation review board will consider how the proposed Village of Tichigan incorporation would impact government services, tax revenue, surrounding territories and other issues.
The five-member board plans at least one more meeting before November to move toward a decision.
The board members are Dawn Vick, Sharon Leair, William Goehring, Justin Nickels and Rich Eggleston.