Scam alert

RACINE COUNTY — The Journal Times wants residents to be on the alert for a scam involving newspaper subscriptions.

A longtime Kenosha News subscriber alerted newspaper officials that she received several calls from a man claiming to be from the Kenosha News’ new parent company, Lee Enterprises, which also owns The Journal Times.

The subscriber said the man claimed that subscriber information was lost when the Kenosha newspaper was purchased, and he asked the woman for her banking/routing information.

The woman did not give the man the information.

Neither The Journal Times nor the Kenosha News are contacting subscribers about “lost” subscriber information. Anyone who receives such a call should not give out any personal information and, if possible, write down the number of the caller and report it to police.

For any questions about subscriptions, please call 262-634-3331.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

