{{featured_button_text}}
The Kimberly

Shown is a rendering of The Kimberly, one of four models for the proposed Villas at Wind Point condominium development at the former Wind Point School site. The Kimberly is 2,132 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

 Submitted image

WIND POINT — Newport Development is proposing to build 48 high-end condominium units spread across 24 buildings at the former Wind Point Elementary School site, the developer announced in a public presentation Thursday night at The Prairie School.

The condos, targeting a low-$300,000 to mid-$400,000 range, are proposed to surround a large central drainage pond and have a private, circuitous road running throughout the 14-acre complex, giving the land at 290 Jonsue Lane a wholly new look from its former school-and-green-space use. Newport tore the school down last year after it had sat empty since the end of the 2012-13 school year.

Newport has not submitted any formal proposal to the Village of Wind Point yet, and owner Ray Leffler stressed at the presentation that designs could change based on feedback from neighbors of the former school. He told The Journal Times after the presentation that he expects to file documents with the village by the end of the year.

“We’re going to probably talk to some of the neighbors based on this meeting (before filing),” he said.

The Stella

Shown is a rendering of The Stella, one of four models for the proposed Villas at Wind Point condominium development at the former Wind Point School site. The Stella is 1,691 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

“If everything was perfect” the first eight buildings would be constructed within a year, Leffler said, though he is doubtful that would happen. More would be built as the initial buildings are bought up.

The entire development could be finished in as soon as two years or as far off as five, Leffler said.

“It’s a matter of sales velocity,” he said.

Audience concerns

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Leffler took questions from audience members, some of whom expressed concerns with parts of the plan, such as the decision to make the development a multifamily development rather than single-family and to place a private road abutting existing homes near the northern property line. Others said the proposed density — 3.4 units per acre — is too great, but Leffler said the village’s existing Wind Meadows condos are more densely developed at about five units per acre.

“There isn’t anything that surprised me with our discussions,” Leffler said. “Change is difficult. It’s been an open field, it’s been a vacant school for a while. It’s kind of open space, a big chunk sitting there, and to look at change and different things come in is not easy for anyone to look at, especially if you’ve been a long-term resident.”

In its current form, the development — dubbed the Villas at Wind Point — would add about $18 million in assessed valuation to the village. The condos are planned to range in size from 1,691 to 2,132 square feet, with two-bedroom, two-bathroom and three-bedroom, two-bathroom options. Four different layouts are currently planned.

While seniors are not necessarily the target demographic for the development, the floor plans are being designed with accommodations such as wider doorways and hallways and zero-step entries.

“Seniors was a major component (in focus groups) when people asked us about bringing condos to Wind Point,” Leffler said. “Even young people don’t want the steps. If you can stay in a place for a long time and do things — if you’ve got a shower you can either walk into or put a wheelchair into — it’s not that difficult to do.”

Newport also intends for the condo interiors to be customizable, with different selections for flooring and countertops and smart home options.

In Photos: Sale at former Wind Point Elementary School

Hundreds of people turned out to look for memories and treasures at the former Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane, on Sunday morning. The contents of the building were being sold in advance of its planned demolition in the spring.

1 of 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments