Shown is a rendering of The Kimberly, one of four models for the proposed Villas at Wind Point condominium development at the former Wind Point School site. The Kimberly is 2,132 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
Shown is a rendering of The Stella, one of four models for the proposed Villas at Wind Point condominium development at the former Wind Point School site. The Stella is 1,691 square feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
WIND POINT — Newport Development is proposing to build 48 high-end condominium units spread across 24 buildings at the former Wind Point Elementary School site, the developer announced in a public presentation Thursday night at The Prairie School.
The condos, targeting a low-$300,000 to mid-$400,000 range, are proposed to surround a large central drainage pond and have a private, circuitous road running throughout the 14-acre complex, giving the land at 290 Jonsue Lane a wholly new look from its former school-and-green-space use. Newport tore the school down last year after it had sat empty since the end of the 2012-13 school year.
Newport has not submitted any formal proposal to the Village of Wind Point yet, and owner Ray Leffler stressed at the presentation that designs could change based on feedback from neighbors of the former school. He told The Journal Times after the presentation that he expects to file documents with the village by the end of the year.
“We’re going to probably talk to some of the neighbors based on this meeting (before filing),” he said.
“If everything was perfect” the first eight buildings would be constructed within a year, Leffler said, though he is doubtful that would happen. More would be built as the initial buildings are bought up.
The entire development could be finished in as soon as two years or as far off as five, Leffler said.
“It’s a matter of sales velocity,” he said.
Audience concerns
Leffler took questions from audience members, some of whom expressed concerns with parts of the plan, such as the decision to make the development a multifamily development rather than single-family and to place a private road abutting existing homes near the northern property line. Others said the proposed density — 3.4 units per acre — is too great, but Leffler said the village’s existing Wind Meadows condos are more densely developed at about five units per acre.
“There isn’t anything that surprised me with our discussions,” Leffler said. “Change is difficult. It’s been an open field, it’s been a vacant school for a while. It’s kind of open space, a big chunk sitting there, and to look at change and different things come in is not easy for anyone to look at, especially if you’ve been a long-term resident.”
In its current form, the development — dubbed the Villas at Wind Point — would add about $18 million in assessed valuation to the village. The condos are planned to range in size from 1,691 to 2,132 square feet, with two-bedroom, two-bathroom and three-bedroom, two-bathroom options. Four different layouts are currently planned.
While seniors are not necessarily the target demographic for the development, the floor plans are being designed with accommodations such as wider doorways and hallways and zero-step entries.
“Seniors was a major component (in focus groups) when people asked us about bringing condos to Wind Point,” Leffler said. “Even young people don’t want the steps. If you can stay in a place for a long time and do things — if you’ve got a shower you can either walk into or put a wheelchair into — it’s not that difficult to do.”
Newport also intends for the condo interiors to be customizable, with different selections for flooring and countertops and smart home options.
Hundreds of people turned out to look for memories and treasures at the former Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane, on Sunday mornin…
The school’s name and room number for former sixth-grade teacher Richard Cycenas' classroom is shown on the back of a wall clock purchased by Kristin Parker and John Siegert at the sale of the contents of the former Wind Point Elementary School on Sunday. Cycenas passed away last spring, and left a lasting impact on his students.
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Bencs is helped by one of the sale facilitators Sunday morning at the former Wind Point Elementary School after purchasing assorted pieces of furniture for her personal classroom.
Steve Dykstra, Wauwatosa, carefully removes a chalkboard from the wall of his childhood classroom in the former Wind Point Elementary School. Assisted by his son Zach, Milwaukee, Dykstra hopes to preserve the memory of his beloved sixth-grade teacher Richard Cycenas, who passed away last spring, by repurposing the chalkboard and other various trinkets from the classroom.
David Marin peeks out of one of the shaded windows of former Wind Point Elementary School, revealing the bright Sunday morning sunshine during the sale of the school's contents before the building is demolished this spring.
Engineer Jason Konicek spots a “Building Engineer” sign that strikes his fancy at the former Wind Point Elementary School during the sale of the building's contents before it is demolished in the spring.
Head Sale Facilitator Doug Chaussee, left, writes up a piano purchased by Scott Lyons, Racine, whose son, Joshua Lyons, attended Wind Point Elementary School for his kindergarten through third-grade years.
Gabriel Vargas carefully climbs out of the bed of the truck he filled with various large items that he and his church, Shaddai Community Church, purchased from the former Wind Point Elementary School on Sunday morning during the sale of the school’s contents.
Rita Kovach, Yorkville, meets Susan Rodriguez, Racine, for the first time at the front of the sizeable line outside the former Wind Point Elementary School early Sunday morning for the first-come-first-serve sale of the school’s contents before the building is demolished this spring.
Sandy Finley-Meier speaks to the line of early birds outside of the former Wind Point Elementary School Sunday morning about generating interest in purchasing of bricks that make up the schools façade in an effort to raise money for Racine Unified School District's arts programs.
Assistant sale facilitator Nick Chaussee, Racine, waits to open the doors of his former elementary school Sunday morning before the sale of the school’s contents. Chaussee attended Wind Point Elementary School from kindergarten through fifth grade and hoped that his own children would also one day attend.
More than 100 people waited in line outside the Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane, early Sunday morning in anticipation of the doors opening for the school's pre-demolition sale. More than 500 people visited the otherwise-closed school between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day, and many came as much to share memories as they did to purchase items.
Mike Schwandt and friend Dave McGinnis, both of Racine, search through various instruments and music equipment Sunday morning at Wind Point Elementary School during a sale held before it is demolished sometime next month.
Steve Dykstra of Wauwatosa carefully removes the chalkboard from the wall of his childhood classroom. Assisted by his son Zach, of Milwaukee, Dykstra hopes to preserve the memory of his beloved sixth-grade teacher Richard Cycenas, who passed last spring, by repurposing the chalkboard and other trinkets from the classroom.
Kristin Parker and John Siegert hold the clock from the wall of their beloved sixth-grade teacher Richard Cycenas' classroom at Wind Point Elementary School, 290 Jonsue Lane. Both were students at the school in the late 1960s/early 1970s.
