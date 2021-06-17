MOUNT PLEASANT — As a business owner, you never forget the first time you open your doors to customers.

For Alex Hanesakda, who has run his Laotian barbecue restaurant SapSap out of different kitchens since 2017 and has never had a space of his own, the first time means everything.

SapSap finally opened its new, permanent location at 2343 Mead St. on Thursday, where it will continue to spread its message of love and healing through “delicious delicious” food — SapSap directly translates to meaning “delicious-delicious” in Laotian.

For now, the restaurant is only open for takeout, with orders able to be placed at SapSapEats.com or by calling 262-456-0556. Hanesakda hopes to have dine-in available soon. It is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, with pop-ups at other locations (like Burlington and Oak Creek and Milwaukee) still to come.

Opening day

SapSap saw both first-time and loyal customers during its opening day.

Phill Klamm was the former; he and his family drove about an hour and 15 minutes from Walworth just to have Hanesakda’s food. Klamm, originally from Burlington, had been following SapSap for a long time on Facebook, where the restaurant already has nearly 10,000 likes.

“I just love the story and the tie to Laos,” said Klamm of why he chose SapSap. “I’m really excited about the chicken sandwich.”

Although the chicken sandwich is perhaps SapSap’s most famous dish, patrons rave about its egg rolls, based on Hanesakda’s mom’s recipe. Fried rice is also so popular that it is prepared in mounds in the restaurant’s kitchen.

Continuing a legacy

SapSap has moved into where the space occupied by Totero’s restaurant before it closed in 2014 after being open for 75 years.

The renovated space is about 75% different, Hanesakda said: The walls are green, the ceiling is no longer popcorned, there’s a new bar and kitchen equipment. And the famous sign is gone, to soon be replaced with SapSap’s own, of course.

But one thing remains: the heart.

“Totero’s, they did it for the love,” Hanesakda said. “And I think we do it for the love, too.”

Hanesakda said he chose to house SapSap in this little corner of Mount Pleasant over other more popular areas, like Downtown Racine, because of the heart of it.

Though business is important, Hanesakda said, “We’re not really thirsty to be strictly business. We’re like, ‘Create where you’re at’ versus, ‘Let’s go where it’s at.’”

“With that mindset, you’re doing work where it’s needed the most,” Hanesakda said. He noted the local neighborhood is considered as a low-income, poverty-stricken area, but there are “good, hard-working people here” and he wants SapSap to be a part of the community.

“We were one of these families, I grew up in these neighborhoods,” Hanesakda said.

Hanesakda grew up in Burlington. His dad, who fought alongside American soldiers in southeast Asia, suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder throughout his life.

SapSap is continuing to give back to the community through several projects, like a partnership with We Help War Victims, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit. Through WHWV, SapSap will soon carry Laotian coffee; any proceeds from its sales will go back to the organization.

Blessing the restaurant

In the days leading up to SapSap’s opening, Hanesakda hosted a blessing at its new location.

It’s traditional in many cultures and groups to have a new house, business or even vehicles like motorcycles blessed. In general, blessings are meant to bring good fortune, typically signifying a fresh step in life.

“Growing up, we always would have blessings for birthdays, funerals, opening businesses,” Hanesakda said. “It’s funny because I’m not really religious. But I don’t think Buddhism is really a religion, either. It’s more a way of life. That’s why I gravitated towards it, because of the simplicity of it, and the logic behind it.”

He added that the goals of practicing Buddhism to develop awareness, kindness, wisdom and change resonate with him.

So, Hanesakda invited Buddhists from nearby temples in Milwaukee and Waukesha to commemorate the new location in early June with his loved ones. More importantly, however: “My mom really wanted me to do it,” he said.

With their hands pressed together, Hanesakda’s family and friends prayed for not only SapSap’s prosperity, but for each other’s — over bountiful food.

“It felt really important for us,” Hanesakda said. “It was super special.”

To make it even more meaningful, one of the monks at the blessing fought in war with Hanesakda’s late father. Bowls of food were laid out for his father in an offering.

“This is more than a business for us,” Hanesakda said. “We can’t forget why we got into this, to spread our culture.”

