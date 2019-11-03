{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — For Alison Sergio, Health Care Network’s executive director, the move to their new location has been a long time coming.

“Several years ago, the Board of Directors and I started discussing the possibility of a new location for our clinic,” Sergio told a large crowd of supporters, which packed the new office on Thursday. “I wanted it done in a week.”

The organization, which used to be located at 904 State St., officially cut the ribbon on its new home at 500 Wisconsin Ave., Suite 102, on Thursday.

The conversation about moving stemmed from the realization that health care costs, particularly prescription medications, would continue to rise rapidly. Sergio said the organization needed to cut some overhead.

Not that anyone who saw the new office thought it was step down — quite the opposite.

“It’s beautiful,” said Sergio. “It’s wonderful to have upgraded facilities ... It’s clean, it’s a great environment to be in. Our volunteers love it and our patients love it and we couldn’t be happier.”

Doing more

Health Care Network handles approximately 6,500 appointments per year and see around 2,000 patients and it is not yet at full capacity. The new space allows staff to treat the same number of patients but, because it is less expensive, those funds that would have gone into overhead can instead go into its programs.

HCN provides low-cost or free healthcare to people who earn a low income, do not have health insurance and do not qualify for BadgerCare+. They provide a wide array of services including dental and counseling in both English and Spanish.

Sergio said the savings will be put into the prescription drug program, which provides free or low-cost prescriptions to patients. The organization also plans to roll out educational programs for patients who have chronic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

“We have a huge population of patients who have chronic diseases,” said Sergio. “What we’re doing is trying to provide wraparound services, not only the visit with the doctor, but also education for helping change into a healthier lifestyle to be able to manage those chronic conditions.”

Sergio is also on the planning board for the health care center planned for the basement of Julian Thomas Elementary, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The clinic, which organizers hope will designated a Federal Qualified Health Center in December, would serve individuals with insurance or BadgerCare on a sliding scale based on income.

Neither organization would have made any progress without its collaborators, donors and volunteers, many of whom were at HCN on Thursday.

“As you look around, this is because of the people that are standing in this room,” Sergio said. “And so this is what it looks like to have a community that cares about its most vulnerable population. And I am so incredibly thankful to be a part of this.”

Reporter

Christina Lieffring

