TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A longtime observer and activist in local government is vying with a current town supervisor to become the next town chairman.
Voters in the April 4 election will choose between Russ Egan and Vicky View in a race for the town’s top elected position, which is being vacated by Jeff Lang, who is stepping down after one term in office, which followed the long tenure of previous Chairman Ralph Rice.
The town chairman serves a two-year term at a salary of $7,500 a year. The chairman presides over a five-member Town Board in managing public safety, road maintenance and other services in the community of 6,500 people.
Egan has served on the Town Board for two terms, starting in 2018.
He said his experience has taught him much about local government, and has given him the tools to serve the community as chairman.
“I’m ready to move to the next level,” he said.
View, who has served on local and county planning committees, is making her first bid for elected office.
A regular spectator at Town Board meetings, she said the town needs more professional representation in government and more diligent oversight of the taxpayers’ money.
“The town needs competent leadership,” she said. “We have to have a chairman who recognizes what’s supposed to be done.”
The Town Board this year approved a budget of $3.2 million, down from $3.5 million. Property tax collections are increasing by about $80,000, up to $1,892,990.
View said that Egan and others have considered spending money to equip Town Board members with iPad computer devices costing $10,000 each, while not providing generators to keep the town Fire Department functioning during power outages.
She also said the town has been allocating money to provide maintenance in areas of the Burlington Cemetery that are not in the town.
“We have to be prudent about how we spend,” she said. “The town is responsible for what’s in the town.”
Egan said the Town Board has budgeted money for fire department generators, but that the equipment is on back order and has been delayed.
He called the iPads a separate issue, and that the purchase has been put on hold for the time being.
However, he acknowledged that the cemetery issue “could have been handled a lot better.”
“We squeeze out every last penny we can whenever possible when building our balanced budget,” he said.
View, a former real estate broker who works as a real estate investor, said she has not missed a Town Board meeting since the 1990s. She also serves as an unofficial local historian.
If elected chairman, she wants to work on starting a local farmers market, recruiting more firefighters, improving road maintenance, addressing water quality and holding more open town meetings.
The Town Board, she said, has held closed-door executive sessions about 25 times during the past few years.
Some of those meetings have improperly hidden discussion of important public business, she said.
“Why is this stuff happening in closed session?” she asked. “The public deserves to know what is happening.”
Egan defended the closed-door meetings, saying that the public is excluded only when allowed by law for employment or legal issues.
Egan said experience on the board “has allowed me to see the entire picture of how things get done. It’s a lot different than sitting in the audience.”
Five stories about unique small businesses with Racine County ties
Ever since I lived in a small town in Minnesota where the local economy depended upon support for small businesses, I've been conscious of spending money as such.
Racine County is no different — there are businesses here that are run by local people, and some of these businesses are their livelihoods.
Not to say Racine County residents don't know the worth of local business. The last chunk of change of the Venmo Challenge Racine was fundraised and given out in March this year to back that same "support local" idea.
By buying local, you keep money local, you embrace what makes your community unique, create local jobs, nurture the community and can even help the environment, according to Independent We Stand, a "buy local" movement and search directory powered by the German power equipment manufacturer, Stihl.
By buying local, you can take advantage of an artisan's expertise and support a hobby. For example, Caledonia resident Ulisis Santiago has been making handcrafted cowbells in his garage for the past five years. He thinks of his business as his "little hobby" he enjoys alongside his full-time job as engineer technician in the railroad industry.
Art has been a hobby since kindergarten for rug maker Amber Stafford — now she views her business creating custom rugs as a way to relax. Waterford resident Carol Teifer-Searl is "crazy" about creating stuffed animals, especially teddy bears and dogs.
Locally-owned businesses have a vested interest in knowing how to serve their customers. Take former Racine resident Lori Mendelsohn, who works as a dating coach and matchmaker. She strives to get to know clients to help them as best she can, learning about their childhood, parental relationships and their first romantic relationship.
By buying local, you also create more choice. Locally-owned businesses pick the items and products they sell based on what they know customers want. Waterford Bee Company, run by beekeepers Zeke Jackson, Dan Henschel and Shaun Keating, formed their honey and wax product business to create items that have been exposed to the local ecosystem after discovering a shortage.
All of these businesses deserve to survive — so, I hope this holiday season and beyond, you consider purchasing from them.
Christopher Walken thinks we need more of this.
Single, divorced or widowed this Valentine’s Day and wishing you weren’t? Lori Mendelsohn might be able to secure you a relationship by next year’s holiday … or at least get you ready for one. She founded Smart Funny Single in 2019.
Amber Stafford, founder of Makers of We, creates custom rugs and home decor. Designs range from nature landscapes to pets, leaves, human faces, abstract colorful designs, the human body and animals.
Zeke Jackson didn't see many pollinators during a walk in the early days of the pandemic. So, he — and two newfound friends — decided to do something about it.
Carol Teifer-Searl of Waterford has handcrafted about 400 stuffed animals in the last 35 years — bears, dogs, lemurs, rabbits, fennec foxes, elephants, cats, horses, lions and sloths.