Newcomer defeats Planning Commission member in race for North Bay president

NORTH BAY — In the only contested North Bay election, political newcomer Mark J. Schall has defeated opponent and resident member of the Planning Commission C. Rocco Castellano by a narrow 53 votes.
Schall, who according to Racine County unofficial Tuesday night results received 80 votes, said he feels anxious to start the job of working toward making sure everything he promised his supporters follows through.
Castellano, who received 27 votes, is not unhappy about the outcome either. “I think we’re in good hands with Mark Schall as president. I’m behind him and I will 100% support him.”
The Village of North Bay had three seats up for election this April: president, clerk and trustee.
After a caucus on Jan. 11, the incumbents for clerk and trustee were re-elected. Clerk Dori Panthofer and Trustee No. 3/Constable Kristin Wright both ran unopposed. Former President Roger Mellem chose not to run for re-election.
“I want to improve the cohesiveness of the village, to earn membership in the National Register and State Register of Historic Places,” Schall said. “I’m looking forward to working with the Village Board. I’m hoping to extend the relationship with neighbors to improve the quality of life in the village. I want to serve the village that we all love.”
“We’re a small community and we all have like minds,” Castellano said. “We’re all looking out for each other. It was just a kind of coincidence that we had two people who were willing to do the job. It just shows how much we care about our community.”
Village government may not be off his radar quite yet: “I’ve never seen it as politics. I’ve always seen it as me helping my community whenever I can.”
He would strongly consider being a Planning Commission member once again, he said, although the decision is not up to him.
“I’m happy to support whatever role that my village would like me in,” he said. “I’m happy to serve in whatever capacity.”