Newcomer defeats Planning Commission member in race for North Bay president

NORTH BAY — In the only contested North Bay election, political newcomer Mark J. Schall has defeated opponent and resident member of the Planning Commission C. Rocco Castellano by a narrow 53 votes.

Schall, who according to Racine County unofficial Tuesday night results received 80 votes, said he feels anxious to start the job of working toward making sure everything he promised his supporters follows through.

Castellano, who received 27 votes, is not unhappy about the outcome either. “I think we’re in good hands with Mark Schall as president. I’m behind him and I will 100% support him.”

The Village of North Bay had three seats up for election this April: president, clerk and trustee.

After a caucus on Jan. 11, the incumbents for clerk and trustee were re-elected. Clerk Dori Panthofer and Trustee No. 3/Constable Kristin Wright both ran unopposed. Former President Roger Mellem chose not to run for re-election.