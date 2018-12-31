GOVERNMENT BUILDINGS: Most offices closed on Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1.
BANKS: Hours may vary on Monday, Dec. 31. Most banks are closed Tuesday, Jan. 1. Check with your financial institution for hours.
BUS: The RYDE System will run as scheduled on Monday, Dec. 31. There is no bus service on Tuesday, Jan. 1. For more information, call 262-637-9000 or go to www.cityofracine.org/Racine-Transit.
MAIL: Most post offices are open on Monday, Dec. 31. Post offices are closed and there is no mail collection on Tuesday, Jan. 1.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Burlington, Caledonia, Waterford and Wind Point — There will be no solid waste or recycling collections on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Tuesday through Friday collections will be delayed by one day. City of Racine — There will be no solid waste or recycling collection on Monday, Dec. 31 or Tuesday, Jan. 1. Christmas tree collection is Monday, Jan. 7 through Friday, Jan. 18. Place trees on curbline only on regular solid waste/recycling collection day. Do not place trees in alleys.
THE JOURNAL TIMES: Office closed on Monday, Dec. 31 and Tuesday, Jan. 1. For a missed paper, call 262-634-3322 between 6:30 and 10:30 a.m.
