New Year's blaze attributed to fireplace damages Town of Burlington home

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A cozy New Year's Day fire in a fireplace turned into a nightmare for residents of a rural home in the Town of Burlington.

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Town of Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a house in the 5900 block of Bonns Trail, which is located off Mount Tom Road just west of the Kenosha County line, east of the Burlington bypass and north of Highway 142.

According to Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota, when crews arrived there was smoke in the first floor and in the basement.

“We saw there was some glow above the fireplace in the wall and we ended up pulling the wall apart, getting up in there, extinguishing the fire,” Vrchota said, adding firefighters removed a lot of insulation in the area and made sure it did not extend to the roof or down the wall. “We cleaned up the fireplace for them and cleaned as much as we could.”

No injuries were reported but the residents spent the night somewhere else to get away from the smell and hazards of smoke residue.

Vrchota estimated the damage in the thousands of dollars.

The chief said the home's residents helped minimize the damage by moving large items and valuables out of the way.

