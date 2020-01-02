New Year's blaze attributed to fireplace damages Town of Burlington home

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A cozy New Year's Day fire in a fireplace turned into a nightmare for residents of a rural home in the Town of Burlington.
Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Town of Burlington Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a structure fire at a house in the 5900 block of Bonns Trail, which is located off Mount Tom Road just west of the Kenosha County line, east of the Burlington bypass and north of Highway 142.
According to Town of Burlington Fire Chief Bill Vrchota, when crews arrived there was smoke in the first floor and in the basement.
“We saw there was some glow above the fireplace in the wall and we ended up pulling the wall apart, getting up in there, extinguishing the fire,” Vrchota said, adding firefighters removed a lot of insulation in the area and made sure it did not extend to the roof or down the wall. “We cleaned up the fireplace for them and cleaned as much as we could.”
No injuries were reported but the residents spent the night somewhere else to get away from the smell and hazards of smoke residue.
Vrchota estimated the damage in the thousands of dollars.
The chief said the home's residents helped minimize the damage by moving large items and valuables out of the way.
“They did a real good job of removing items off the wall and pushing the TV out of the way,” Vrchota said. “So when we were spraying water and doing our work we tried to save as much as we could.”
Vrchota said fire crews tried to limit the water they used to minimize the damage but water did get into the basement.
“It was a good save by our first-in crew, we worked well,” Vrchota said.
Getting to the house was difficult as the driveway was steep and icy.
“We were lucky to get a truck up there,” Vrchota said.
Vrchota said the Town of Burlington Department of Public Works come out to the scene to salt the driveway so firefighters and fire trucks could exit safely.
“By the time we left, the driveway was down to gravel, it wasn’t ice anymore,” Vrchota said. “That worked out well.”
Fire crews from the City of Burlington, Rochester and Wheatland and the Racine County Sheriffs Office assisted at the incident.