New Waterford firehouse owner lets former firefighters reclaim their old lockers — and their memories

WATERFORD — Before finding its future, the old firehouse on Second Street has a bit of unfinished business with its past.

As new owners prepare to convert the building into a brewery, firefighters who spent years inside Fire Station 1 are making one last visit — and taking some memories home with them.

Brewery operator Henry Schwarz has invited former Waterford Fire Department members to reclaim their old lockers from inside the former firehouse.

The individualized lockers were personal spaces where firefighters stored their gear and, in a sense, kept themselves grounded during their years of service in the WFD.

Former Fire Chief Steve Denman plans to keep his old locker in the basement at home, to remember his 33 years as a Waterford firefighter — during which each day started at his locker.

“That was the first place you went,” Denman said. “You went to your locker.”

Fire Station 1 has been vacant for several years, and village officials recently sold the property to MobCraft Beer Inc. to transform the property into a brewery.

After spending the next several months remodeling the old firehouse, the Milwaukee-based business plans to open its new brewery by the end of the year. The new attraction will include a taproom, bar and restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Fox River.

Schwartz, who is also MobCraft’s chief executive officer, said he is happy to donate the old lockers to former WFD members, for whom Fire Station 1 carries special memories.

Just as renovation work was getting started on Tuesday, a group of seven firefighters showed up to help dismantle the lockers. Soon, the former public servants were reminiscing and sharing old firehouse stories with Schwartz.

The brewery owner said the experience gave him a deepened sense of appreciation for the property and the local history behind it.

“It was very cool,” he said. “It was fun to have the whole crew — they had the nostalgia.”

For decades, the building at 122 Second St. was headquarters for the Waterford Fire Department. Dozens of firefighters and emergency medical workers passed through the department and were stationed on Second Street to serve the community.

The old firehouse became obsolete after the village built Fire Station 2 about five years ago at 819 Mohr Ave.

Tony Hegemann, who worked in both the Fire Department and the village’s Public Works Department, recalls building the firefighter lockers himself about 25 or 30 years ago.

Where once there were only hooks and shelves, Hegemann assembled a series of lockers lined up against a wall in the garage area where fire trucks and other equipment stood ready for action. The lockers were simple wooden compartments, but fire department members appreciated having a place to keep their boots, their equipment and other personal effects.

“Everybody had their spot,” he said.

The memories came flooding back for Hegemann when he joined former colleagues Tuesday to disassemble the lockers and carve them up so individuals could reclaim their space and take it home.

The old firehouse has a special place in the hearts of those who worked there.

“You think of all the guys,” said Hegemann, who served 20 years. “It definitely was like a brotherhood. It was like family.”

As of Thursday, Schwartz still had several old lockers available for former firefighters who want to claim one.

Tim Denman, the former fire chief’s brother, served 27 years in the WFD. He recognized his old locker from a small dog sticker he affixed to mark his place.

Tim said he is grateful that Schwartz is reusing the old firehouse rather than demolishing it. Tim also is happy to take home his old locker to enjoy the nostalgia and memories that go with it.

He plans to store his old firefighter boots and other keepsakes in the locker in his home.

“The firehouse was a second home,” he said. “It’s kind of cool to have that memory.”

