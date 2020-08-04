New Waterford business park to offer warehouse space for small ventures

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Long-awaited construction in the Mercury Business Park is underway.

The Village of Waterford’s plan for the area near the intersection at Highway 36 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Highway 20 (Beck Drive) was to eventually develop a larger area, named Tax Increment District 4. TID 4 also consists of the vacant properties near the Runzheimer development and the areas surrounding The Equitable Bank as well as across the street.

A Dairy Queen at 330 S 6th St. was constructed recently and opened June 20. And now, partial framework has gone up for a building north of The Equitable Bank on the west side of Highway 36 — a building that is planned to eventually house trade businesses in warehouse space. This structure is set to be a part of a four-building development known as the ADI Business Park.

Additionally, the village is still working on converting the space across the street.

“We’re getting bids on the infrastructure. We’ve got engineers, DNR, DOT, all that,” said Waterford Village President Don Houston. “It was 15 or more years in the making and we’re finally getting it done. Those lands have been sitting idle. In just two years our TID is doing great.”

Starting construction