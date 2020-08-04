New Waterford business park to offer warehouse space for small ventures

WATERFORD — Long-awaited construction in the Mercury Business Park is underway.
The Village of Waterford’s plan for the area near the intersection at Highway 36 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Highway 20 (Beck Drive) was to eventually develop a larger area, named Tax Increment District 4. TID 4 also consists of the vacant properties near the Runzheimer development and the areas surrounding The Equitable Bank as well as across the street.
A Dairy Queen at 330 S 6th St. was constructed recently and opened June 20. And now, partial framework has gone up for a building north of The Equitable Bank on the west side of Highway 36 — a building that is planned to eventually house trade businesses in warehouse space. This structure is set to be a part of a four-building development known as the ADI Business Park.
Additionally, the village is still working on converting the space across the street.
“We’re getting bids on the infrastructure. We’ve got engineers, DNR, DOT, all that,” said Waterford Village President Don Houston. “It was 15 or more years in the making and we’re finally getting it done. Those lands have been sitting idle. In just two years our TID is doing great.”
Starting construction
Besides the partial framework, trusses should be delivered this week, David ‘Doc’ Allesee said. Allesee owns Doc’s on the Fox and is the father-in-law to ADI business partners John Klepp and Dwayne Sweeney. He has also been overseeing the development project.
A ground breaking ceremony was held earlier but actual ground breaking began in early June. The first building is set to be erected and ready for rent by the end of September. The second building is set to begin construction right after and should be available by November. The third building will be built next spring, and the last building next summer.
ADI is a family owned and operated real estate and land development company that was incorporated in 1988. ADI has built Marina Shore Apartments, Marina Cove Condos, Doc’s on the Fox, Fox Mead Crossing and Cornerstone Crossing.
The ADI Business Park is located on a 4.5 acre plot of land. The four warehouse buildings will each be made up of 10,000 square feet, divided into 19 insulated rental units spanning 2,000 square feet each. It continues to be a family affair.
“This is just an extension of what we’ve been doing,” Allesee said.
Each rental space will include an office and a bathroom as well as a 14-by-16 foot overhead garage-style door. ADI is hoping to rent units to businesses for keeping tools and other supplies in storage.
“They’re basically designed for the trades,” Allesee said.
The spaces will become the businesses’ own; adding their own signage and running the business however they like.
Meeting demand
Allesee, Klepp and Sweeney all discussed this project together when planning and wondered what types of opportunities there are in Waterford.
“What do we need in the community?” Allesee said. “Warehouse space seemed to be in high demand. So, we teamed up and formed this business park.”
In addition, customer interaction at Doc’s on the Fox has been a factor. Many customers indicated to Allesee and other Doc’s staff that they were in the trades and needed warehouse space.
“You meet so many local folks. It’s nice to be able to say we listened to you and responded by building the warehouses.”
Klepp and Sweeney wanted to start this project because they’re very involved in their community, he said. “This was natural for them and something above and beyond.”
Klepp is a general manager at Doc’s on the Fox and Sweeney owns Greenfield Plumbing LLC.
ADI worked with Cleary Building Corp. as the architect.
While the original plan for the Mercury Business Park was to build northeast of the intersection at Highway 36 (Milwaukee Avenue) and Highway 20 (Beck Drive), Houston said selecting the land north of The Equitable Bank, or north of the intersection at Highway 36 and Highway 20, made the most sense.
“It fit really well with the business and the limited space there as far as depth,” Houston said. “And we didn’t have anything ready across the street.”
And now that the renderings are complete and the buildings have begun construction, Allesee said ADI was happy with the final product. Plans call for cupolas on the roof, which he particularly likes. Cupolas are small square domes.
“The buildings are cosmetically pleasing,” he said. “We really like the color scheme, design and architecture.”
Houston also liked the design — ADI business park won’t look like it belongs in an industrial park, he said. And he’s happy with the opportunities it will bring to the area.
“I feel that model will work out great in the community. We have a lot of small business owners that need that type of space,” Houston said. “It will work out well and it will look nice.”
