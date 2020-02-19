New voting tech goes off without a hitch during Tuesday's election primary

RACINE — Paul Hugasian used a stylus to sign his name on an electronic tablet Tuesday afternoon at his polling place, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.

Had he been voting last year, Hugasian, a Racine resident, would have used a pen and paper to sign his name before receiving his ballot.

Tuesday’s primary election was the first time City of Racine and Village of Caledonia poll workers used electronic poll books, known as Badger Books, during an election.

The polling places The Journal Times visited that were using Badger Books — Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive — had no complaints about the new technology.

“There’s a bit of a learning curve,” Jan Wahlen, Tuesday’s chief election inspector at the Bryant Center, said of how quickly the poll workers got used to the new machines that replaced the paper binders they used to have to flip through.

In addition, “the response from voters has been really good,” Wahlen said.

What are Badger Books?