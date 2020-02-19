New voting tech goes off without a hitch during Tuesday's election primary

RACINE — Paul Hugasian used a stylus to sign his name on an electronic tablet Tuesday afternoon at his polling place, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St.
Had he been voting last year, Hugasian, a Racine resident, would have used a pen and paper to sign his name before receiving his ballot.
Tuesday’s primary election was the first time City of Racine and Village of Caledonia poll workers used electronic poll books, known as Badger Books, during an election.
The polling places The Journal Times visited that were using Badger Books — Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive — had no complaints about the new technology.
“There’s a bit of a learning curve,” Jan Wahlen, Tuesday’s chief election inspector at the Bryant Center, said of how quickly the poll workers got used to the new machines that replaced the paper binders they used to have to flip through.
In addition, “the response from voters has been really good,” Wahlen said.
What are Badger Books?
Badger Books were created three years ago by the Wisconsin Elections Commission. These new poll books come preloaded “with direct WisVote integration,” meaning they have access to all voter registrations statewide, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
This not only accelerates the process for voters to get their ballots on Election Day, but also makes it easier for poll workers to direct would-be voters to the correct polling place if they show up at the wrong one. Also, thanks to built-in barcode scanners that can read driver’s licenses and voter IDs, it’s easier to register new voters on Election Day.
Wisconsin is one of 21 states that allows voters to register on Election Day.
Also, Badger Books are not directly connected to the internet, a defense against potential hacking.
Election results
All voters in Wisconsin on Tuesday could cast votes in the state Supreme Court primary. In addition, primaries were held for alderman in Racine District 4 and Burlington District 1, for County Board in Districts 5 and 20, and for the Yorkville Elementary District School Board. Results can be found online at JournalTimes.com and will also be published in Thursday’s paper.