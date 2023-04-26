RACINE — A mistrial was declared in a murder case stemming from a fatal shooting last summer that left one Racine teenager dead and another behind bars.

Five days of testimony and arguments in Racine County Circuit Court ended April 21 with a jury unable to reach a verdict in the case against Zontell Junior, 15, who faces life in prison if convicted.

Junior is charged in the shooting death of Quentin Smith, 16, described by investigators as a friend who was dealing marijuana with Junior before violence broke out.

Immediately following the mistrial, the Racine County District Attorney’s office announced that it would try the case again.

A new trial is scheduled for July 17.

Junior remains in the Racine County Jail on $500,000 bond.

District Attorney Patricia Hanson declined to comment on the hung jury and mistrial.

Defense attorney Laura Walker called the mistrial highly unusual, saying she has not seen that outcome in any of her cases going back 15 years.

“It was decidedly unsatisfying,” she said.

Of the prospect of facing another trial, Walker said, “We’re happy to fight that fight.”

Junior has pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the district attorney’s complaint, Junior and Smith were friends who got together the night of Aug. 12 to sell and to smoke marijuana in the 1900 block of Case Avenue.

Junior, however, became agitated, and accused Smith of associating with a rival street gang, according to prosecutors.

Police found Smith with a gunshot wound to the head shortly before 8:30 p.m. He died about two hours later at a hospital.

Racine County court records indicate that the jury deliberated about seven hours over two days before declaring itself at an impasse.

Records indicate that one juror refused to change her vote, although it is not clear whether the holdout vote was to convict or acquit.

Circuit Judge Robert Repischak declared a mistrial and scheduled a new trial for July.

