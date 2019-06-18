{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — On Wednesday, First Street in Waterford and Beck Drive north of Highway 36 in Rochester is scheduled to become a one-way road northbound as part of the ongoing Highway 20/83 construction project, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.

The one-way route is to begin at Evergreen Drive in Rochester and stretch to Main Street in Downtown Waterford.

The traffic configuration is is expected to last for several months, state and village officials say.

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

