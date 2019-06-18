WATERFORD — On Wednesday, First Street in Waterford and Beck Drive north of Highway 36 in Rochester is scheduled to become a one-way road northbound as part of the ongoing Highway 20/83 construction project, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The one-way route is to begin at Evergreen Drive in Rochester and stretch to Main Street in Downtown Waterford.
The traffic configuration is is expected to last for several months, state and village officials say.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.