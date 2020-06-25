New TIDs for hotel/convention center and Horlick Malted Milk campus go to Council

All three of the parcels, which are owned by the City of Racine, are currently included in TIDs 2 and 9, but if the new TID is approved, will be relocated to TID 24. According to documents prepared by Ehlers and Associates, because the parcels are tax exempt, their removal would not impact the districts’ incremental value and cash flow into TIDS 2 and 9, though it would reduce their base value.

The city predicts that the hotel project would create approximately $15 million in incremental property value within the district and assumes that a second hotel, projected to be build in 2030, would create an additional $10 million. The feasibility study estimated that the TID would generate enough revenue to pay off of its project costs within 21 years of the 27-year life of the TID.

Part of the amendment to TID 9, which includes the Johnson Building at 4001 Main St., is transferring one of the parcels that will go into TID 24 and a total of $9.8 million over a 15-year period, or approximately $655,000 annually. According to the proposal, TID 9 collects in excess of what is needed to pay down its debt and has been contributing to other TIDs since 2018.