PADDOCK LAKE — The new Rhythm on the Lake Concert Series starts it summer season of weekly free concerts in Old Settlers Park, 24100 75th St.

Concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, each week through Aug. 17, on the new band shell in the park, overlooking the lake.

The group The Unusual Suspects performs on June 15.

Audience members should bring lawn chairs and/or blankets. Concessions will be available for purchase, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages from a pop-up beer garden.

After today’s concert, the Rhythm on the Lake concerts will feature:

June 22: Gravity of Youth

June 29: Feed the Dog

July 6: Hot & Dirty

July 13: Blues Addiction

July 20: Disconapse

July 27: Kat and the Hurricane

Aug. 3: Yesterday’s Children

Aug. 10: Flood Brothers

Aug. 17: Kojo

For more details about other activities and amenities in Kenosha County Parks, visit parks.kenoshacounty.org, call 262-857-1869, or check out Kenosha County Parks on Facebook For more details, go to parks.kenoshacounty.org.