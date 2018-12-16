Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Maurice Horton, the newest member of the Racine City Council, has scheduled a meet-and-greet event in his district so that he can listen to constituents’ concerns for the city and express his vision for what he would like to accomplish as alderman.

“I stepped into this role after the city lost a great public servant in Alderman Ray DeHahn,” said Horton in a press statement. “I want to make sure the residents of the 7th District continue to have responsive and active representation, and most importantly I want them to know their alderman.”

The meet-and-greet is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the lower-level community room of the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

The event is open to the public. Residents are encouraged to participate in the discussion.

“There are a lot of exciting things happening in the city and feel honored to be able to serve the residents of the 7th District,” Horton said. “I hope they will join me on December 19th so that I can listen to their thoughts about the direction of the city and how I can better serve them.”

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia. Before moving to Racine, she lived in Nebraska, Beijing, Chicago and grew up in Kansas City.

Load comments