MOUNT PLEASANT — While most bars and breweries are meant for adults only, this brewery aims to have the whole family along for the fun.

The taproom at 1 of Us Brewing Company, 8100 Washington Ave, has been something that Justin Buh as been wanting to implement in his brewery since it opened in early 2021.

The idea for the brewery came from Buh, who is the CEO and brewmaster of 1 of Us.

Buh began brewing with R'noggin Brewing Co. in Kenosha, but he knew he wanted to start his own brewery at some point, eventually branching out after six years at the brewery.

While Buh serves as the CEO, there are 11 other owners of the brewery as well.

The new taproom has been open since October of 2022, with a grand opening in November.

The taproom has an eclectic vibe. Monsters from popular (and obscure) horror movies adorn the walls of the local. There are nine individual bathroom stalls that are each themed differently.

"We wanted to try to create a space where all of our influences and all of our characteristics came in," Buh said. "We intentional went out of our way to do a Hodge podge of unique designs."

Buh said many of the design choices for the taproom, like the painted murals on the wall, including one of the Creature From The Black Lagoon, came from him and his interests, as Buh is a fan of classic horror movies.

To go along with the handcrafted beers on draft, 1 of Us also features pool tables, arcade machines and a miniature feather bowling lane.

Buh first saw feather bowling at another brewery in the Twin Cities with his wife, Julie, who is one of the owners and the communications director for 1 of Us.

"We loved it," Justin said. "We did some research and found it was very rare. At the time there was only six locations in the country, primarily in Michigan, and we fell in love with it, so we were like, 'Let's bring it to Wisconsin.'"

Originally from Belgium, feather bowling is played in a 72-foot lane, also called a trough, and a wheel of cheese is used to play. The version of the game at 1 of Us is in a 52-foot trough and uses eight wooden balls instead of the usual 12.

With the weather warming up, 1 of Us is looking to expand its outdoor activities including yard games like KOOB, an outdoor Viking game, outdoor food vendor fairs and volleyball. Buh would also like to have an RC car track outside by the summer.

Once the proper permits are obtained, 1 of Us will also have a full kitchen, something Buh hopes to get going soon.

"We are really focusing on building the outside and making it a grand space," Buh said. "We want this to be an entertainment space for families, every one to come."

Buh and the other owners of 1 of Us want to make the space accessible to all members of the family, not just adults.

Julie said their goal was to have a space where "everybody is welcome."

While traveling to different breweries around the country, the Buh's found that their children didn't always have a lot to do the the locations. They wanted to make the tap room filled with games and activities to keep guest of all ages occupied.

1 of Us also hosts different league nights, ranging from activities like darts, feather bowling, and cornhole. More info on leagues can be found at 1ofusbrewing.com/leaguesactivities.

A future goal for the Buhs, and all of the owners of 1 of Us, is to bring the beer statewide, already having distribution in multiple locations in the southeastern Wisconsin.

"We want to expand as much as possible to feed Wisconsin. That's our goal," Buh said.