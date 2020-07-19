New tables welcome diners, shoppers back to Downtown Racine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Ten new picnic tables, some with umbrellas, now welcome diners and shoppers back to Downtown Racine.

This Monument Square amenity is the result of Downtown Racine Corporation’s efforts to safely welcome residents and tourists back to Downtown and help local business owners navigate the challenges of a pandemic.

“We jumped in right away to provide support and connect business owners to important resources,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said.

DRC started with a merchant Zoom meeting on March 26 and has hosted a call every week for the past 17 weeks. The meetings, which have been attended by 25-60 people each week, have facilitated an active exchange of ideas, hosted guests to share expertise and provided a direct connection between the business owners and local officials.

Ideas brought forth during the meetings and by active members of DRC’s Board of Directors have resulted in initiatives that have and will help businesses recover losses and build confidence in local residents to safely return Downtown to shop, dine and relax.