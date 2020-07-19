New tables welcome diners, shoppers back to Downtown Racine

RACINE — Ten new picnic tables, some with umbrellas, now welcome diners and shoppers back to Downtown Racine.
This Monument Square amenity is the result of Downtown Racine Corporation’s efforts to safely welcome residents and tourists back to Downtown and help local business owners navigate the challenges of a pandemic.
“We jumped in right away to provide support and connect business owners to important resources,” DRC Executive Director Kelly Kruse said.
DRC started with a merchant Zoom meeting on March 26 and has hosted a call every week for the past 17 weeks. The meetings, which have been attended by 25-60 people each week, have facilitated an active exchange of ideas, hosted guests to share expertise and provided a direct connection between the business owners and local officials.
Ideas brought forth during the meetings and by active members of DRC’s Board of Directors have resulted in initiatives that have and will help businesses recover losses and build confidence in local residents to safely return Downtown to shop, dine and relax.
“We’re also very grateful to the staff at City Hall who have worked with us to implement changes that are not only important to Downtown now, but will help fuel our community’s economic engine in the future,” Kruse said.
In addition to the new tables, DRC has been involved in several other initiatives:
- Bagged meters in front of restaurants for easy curbside pickup.
- Curbside pickup signage for all businesses to display.
- Two outdoor scavenger hunts to give residents a reason to visit without having to go into the stores.
- Sidewalk curtilage fees waived and rushed to allow for sidewalk sales.
- Sidewalk cafe license fees waived and rushed to allow for outdoor dining.
- 11 hand sanitizing stations have been purchased with CARES funding (to be delivered in coming weeks) to be placed throughout Downtown.
- Restaurant map/guide created denoting outdoor dining options.
