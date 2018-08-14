DOVER — About two weeks after former Town Chairman Mario Lena was ousted in a recall election, the Dover Town Board was made whole again Monday night by the appointment of Jared Guillien to fill a vacant supervisor seat.
The appointment of Guillien, 30, an electro-mechanical technician, serves as a bookend to Lena’s divisive tenure as chairman but also marks a beginning for Sam Stratton, the new town chair, whose election on July 31 left his supervisor seat open.
Guillien, who moved to Dover two years ago, told The Journal Times he was looking forward to “getting a feel for how local government works overall, and then actually having input and getting to talk to the people I know in this community and bring their thoughts. Even if they can’t make it to a meeting, I can be that representative of most people and kind of help things move along smoothly and get us in a prosperous position in Dover.”
He said he first started going to Town Board meetings about six months ago and wanted to get involved with his local government.
Stratton and Town Supervisor Mike Shenkenberg unanimously approved the appointment. But Stratton’s first meeting as chairman and Guillien’s first meeting as a supervisor were marked by harsh words from some town residents.
Resident Debra Krogh said she would have liked to fill the seat and demanded an explanation from Shenkenberg as to why he did not view her as a favorable candidate when Stratton suggested her.
“I don’t know who this person is, but he comes to a few meetings and suddenly he’s going to be appointed to a supervisor seat,” Krogh said, instructing Shenkenberg to tell the packed Town Hall why he passed her over as an option.
“I said I didn’t feel you were right for the position,” Shenkenberg said after a few moments of hesitation. “I didn’t think you were a people person. I didn’t think you would handle the crowd.”
No baggage
Stratton said he picked Guillien because he “wanted somebody to come in that we weren’t going to have any controversy with off the bat.”
Eagle Lake Sewer Utility District Commission member Marie Frederick, Lena’s daughter, and Sewer Commission Superintendent Jeff Bratz also voiced concern that Guillien is a relative newcomer to the town and has only attended town meetings for half a year. Stratton pointed out that he had only been going to meetings for about six months before he was first elected supervisor about six years ago.
“Jared is somebody that I think will be a good fit for this board,” Stratton said, noting that five others were considered for the seat. “I think that he will be level-headed and give us some good examples as to what’s going on.”
