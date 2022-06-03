New St. Vincent de Paul thrift store to open in July on Rapids Drive

RACINE — A new St. Vincent de Paul retail store on Rapids Drive is expected to open next month.

Jesse Vasquez, owner of Vasquez Drywall and Painting, was finishing up giving a new coat of paint to the exterior Thursday morning, and the Catholic-run thrift store expects to be open in July, an employee confirmed Friday.

St. Vincent de Paul operated a thrift store at 926 La Salle St. until January 2014, when a fire forced it to close. It reopened that fall as a food pantry.

The address of the new location is 2118 Rapids Drive. The building previously housed an O’Reilly Auto Parts, which closed in 2016 when a new O’Reilly location opened at 3022 Douglas Ave. The store is located across the street from Horlick High School and in an outlot of the Farmers Market at 2210 in a former Pick ‘n Save.

Like the rest of St. Vincent de Paul operations and many other thrift stores, the location will be staffed by employed workers but rely on donations and volunteers.

According to St. Vincent de Paul Racine County: “On a person-to-person basis, members offer help, hope, and encouragement to people in need – an ear to listen, a hand in a time of crisis, a guide toward programs that can bring lasting change to their lives, and mentoring to encourage those on a path to financial stability.”

St. Vincent de Paul actively operates a thrift store at 822 Forrest Lane in Waterford.

Who is Vincent?

St. Vincent de Paul (the man, not the nonprofit) is one of the more well-known Catholic saints.

A French priest, de Paul was known for emphasizing charity and compassion for the poor. He was born in 1581 and died in Paris in 1660; there are stories that he was kidnapped by Barbary pirates and sold as a slave, but then escaped or was released before returning to France in 1607.

After being canonized in 1737, he became the patron saint of charitable societies.

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul was founded in 1833, laying foundation for the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Racine County and thousands of other such organizations worldwide.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.