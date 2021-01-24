 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New St. Catherine's volunteering scholarship to honor late Cynde Summers
top story

New St. Catherine's volunteering scholarship to honor late Cynde Summers

{{featured_button_text}}
Cynthia J. Summers

Cynthia Summers

RACINE — The Summers family, John, Lauren and Liesel, is partnering with the Racine Community Foundation to create the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship in honor of the late Cynthia “Cynde” Summers. This will be an annual scholarship, to benefit a graduating senior at St. Catherine’s High School who exemplifies Summers’ spirit of giving back to the local community.

Cynthia, who passed away in May, was a proud 1987 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. There she honed her lifelong passion for volunteerism, nurtured by the Dominican pillars of study: prayer, service and community. Summers’ two beloved daughters, also proud alums of St. Catherine’s High School, carry with them their mother’s passion for charity and community-building.

“Jan. 23 marks Cynde’s birthday,” said John. “In her honor, her daughters and I are creating the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship to celebrate and unite two things that were so dear to Cynde: Volunteerism and St. Catherine’s High School.

“This scholarship will add to the several existing scholarships that graduating seniors can seek to support the cost of post-secondary education. We hope to annually honor a graduating senior who is living their faith by giving back to their community.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Summers family encourages family and friends to consider supporting this fund via the Racine Community Foundation. Any gifts will allow Cynthia’s legacy to live on by supporting students who seek post-secondary education and who understand the power of giving back.

Donations to support the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and mailed to the foundation at 1135 Warwick Way No. 200, Racine, WI 53406, to the attention of the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship.

St. Catherine’s seniors who meet the scholarship criteria may apply through the guidance department starting in the spring. The annual winner will be announced at the senior awards event held during graduation week.

In photos: St. Catherine's beats Prairie 80-43

1 of 11

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War
Local News

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops in D.C. for Inauguration Day; first deployment there since Civil War

550 Wisconsin National Guard troops were on the ground in D.C. to support Wednesday's inauguration. It was the first time since the Civil War the Wisconsin National Guard was deployed to D.C. for something "besides for ceremonial purposes."

For Spc. Shane Kieslich, a native of Union Grove who is currently studying international business at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, it was his first time in D.C. since he was in seventh grade.

+2
WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition
Local News

WATCH & LISTEN: Self-taught 21-year-old blues guitarist from Racine is a finalist in national competition

"I used to listen to the radio on my way to the barbershop every weekend, they had this program called the Saturday Morning Blues Brunch," remembers Stephen Hull of the car rides that planted his love for the blues when he was 14.

Seven years later, now 21 and a self-taught guitarist, Hull's band — The Stephen Hull Experience, a blues-rock group based in Racine — is now a finalist for a national music competition.

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County
Local News

How those 65 and older will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Racine County

Don't expect the vaccination rollout to fly by quickly, however. According to CRCHD: "For those ages 65+, please note there are 28,822 residents of Racine County and 700,000 residents of Wisconsin who fall into the 65+ age group but Wisconsin is only receiving about 70,000 first doses per week. Not everyone in this age group will be able to be vaccinated immediately so we appreciate everyone’s patience."

+5
Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs
Local News

Steil says Biden's order stalling construction on Keystone Pipeline cost Wisconsinites their jobs

Even if more clean-energy jobs are coming in the next four years and beyond, “I don’t know if that’s a lot of solace to the men and women who lost their jobs this week that there might be a potential future job,” U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil said during a Friday morning press conference in Racine County. “A future job doesn’t pay the mortgage. It doesn’t pay the rent. It doesn’t cover the grocery bill.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News