New St. Catherine's volunteering scholarship to honor late Cynde Summers

RACINE — The Summers family, John, Lauren and Liesel, is partnering with the Racine Community Foundation to create the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship in honor of the late Cynthia “Cynde” Summers. This will be an annual scholarship, to benefit a graduating senior at St. Catherine’s High School who exemplifies Summers’ spirit of giving back to the local community.
Cynthia, who passed away in May, was a proud 1987 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. There she honed her lifelong passion for volunteerism, nurtured by the Dominican pillars of study: prayer, service and community. Summers’ two beloved daughters, also proud alums of St. Catherine’s High School, carry with them their mother’s passion for charity and community-building.
“Jan. 23 marks Cynde’s birthday,” said John. “In her honor, her daughters and I are creating the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship to celebrate and unite two things that were so dear to Cynde: Volunteerism and St. Catherine’s High School.
“This scholarship will add to the several existing scholarships that graduating seniors can seek to support the cost of post-secondary education. We hope to annually honor a graduating senior who is living their faith by giving back to their community.”
The Summers family encourages family and friends to consider supporting this fund via the Racine Community Foundation. Any gifts will allow Cynthia’s legacy to live on by supporting students who seek post-secondary education and who understand the power of giving back.
Donations to support the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and mailed to the foundation at 1135 Warwick Way No. 200, Racine, WI 53406, to the attention of the Cynthia J. Summers Spirit of Volunteerism Scholarship.
St. Catherine’s seniors who meet the scholarship criteria may apply through the guidance department starting in the spring. The annual winner will be announced at the senior awards event held during graduation week.